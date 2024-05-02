Oregon Court of Appeals Rejects Nine out of Ten Challenges to Thornburgh’s Request to Reduce Water Consumption by One-Third

Yesterday, the Oregon Court of Appeals denied nine out of ten challenges that were raised in Thornburgh Resort’s petition to build less golf and use less water. A single issue was remanded back to the Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA). Previously, LUBA found the Tribes had not adequately raised arguments that the county needed to consider its 1855 treaty rights when determining Thornburgh met the no net loss standard. Thornburgh had shown its plans will provide net benefits to the fisheries resource in all stream reaches affected by the resort.

“We are grateful that the court, in rejecting nine of the ten challenges, is paving the way for Thornburgh to follow through on our desire to reduce our water consumption by 1/3,” said Kameron DeLashmutt. “As a community, Thornburgh is committed to preserving the health of the natural landscape, as well as the rivers and aquifers that maintain life in the region, by scaling back several previously approved aspects of the development.”

“One of the things we can all agree on is that water is a crucial resource,” said DeLashmutt. “In reviewing the Fish and Wildlife Management Plan (FWMP), the Land Use Board of Appeals cited fisheries scientist Dr. Lucius Caldwell, who said the following about the FWMP: “In conclusion, the findings indicate that the combination of planned groundwater pumping at Thornburgh Resort and the associated mitigation planned to offset this pumping as described in the 2022 Fish and Wildlife Mitigation Plan (NCI 2008; Newton 2022), appear to be a net benefit for both fish habitat quantity and quality at all sites evaluated and would result in no net loss of fish habitat quantity or quality.””

In addition to having an already environmentally positive plan set in place, Thornburgh is committed to taking additional steps to ensure the long-term sustainability of both the resort and the Deschutes Basin. Beyond the net benefit delivered by our FWMP, Thornburgh, at the suggestion of the Tribes, has partnered with the Crooked River Watershed Council (CRWC) via a $400,000 donation to address the needs of the Crooked River for long-term sustainability:

In 2023, CRWC conducted a water sampling and analysis project to determine the source of nitrogen in the river to determine remediation efforts.

From 2024-2028, CRWC has planned fishery-focused improvements along six miles of the Crooked River. These improvements include elements designed to improve fish habitat, the diversification of vegetation and the health of side-channel habitats.

From 2029-2033, CRWC has planned additional fishery-focused improvements along another five mile stretch of river. These improvements will focus on riparian fencing for livestock, off-channel livestock watering, riparian habitat improvements, along with adding fish habitat structures and native trees in the floodplain.

Thornburgh will continue this commitment by providing funding throughout the plan’s lifetime. “We are committed to maintaining and improving the wellbeing of our natural resources, and through this plan with the CRWC, we hope to maintain this wellbeing so that future generations of Oregonians and visitors alike can come and enjoy the natural beauty of Central Oregon,” said DeLashmutt.

In total, Thornburgh, in planning the community, has taken further steps than required, going beyond the minimum requirements and pursuing a higher goal of environmental consciousness. Thornburgh has foregone the construction of previously approved amenities like a golf course, multiple lakes, irrigated parks, and green space, along with a 20% reduction in overnight lodging. In their place, the resort will focus on native landscaping, utilizing local flora to create a healthy, water-sensitive ecosystem. This is in addition to the original development plans, which proposed a development density of only 1/3rd what the county code allowed, with 65% open space, or 30% more than the minimum required.

Furthermore, as required under Oregon law, Thornburgh is required to offset every single gallon of water it uses. As such, Thornburgh has purchased and ceased pumping from existing water rights throughout the Deschutes Water Basin in a one-for-one offset of its forecast water use once the resort has been fully built out in 20 years’ time. Currently, Thornburgh’s water use is a tiny fraction of the amount of water that it has returned to the aquifer and rivers, resulting in a net positive impact on the Deschutes Water Basin.

Thornburgh reports its annual water use and mitigation under its approved Fish and Wildlife Mitigation Plan. The 2023 report shows that the development only pumped 0.4 acre-feet of water while leaving 200 acre-feet instream and an additional 1,010.3 acre-feet in the aquifer. In total, for 2023, Thornburgh provided 1,210.3 acre-feet of water that would have otherwise been pumped, equating to a net benefit of over 394,375,189 gallons of water last year alone. Even at full capacity, Thornburgh’s water use is less than 5/100ths of 1% of the 3,500,0000 acre-feet of annual recharge in the Deschutes Basin and only 2/10ths of 1% of the Basin’s total water use of 775,000 acre-feet.

