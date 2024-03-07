Oregon House Passes CHIPS Childcare Infrastructure Fund

Yesterday, the 2024 CHIPS Childcare Infrastructure Fund, comprising HB 4098A, passed the Oregon State House. This marks a significant milestone in supporting Oregon’s semiconductor industry while addressing critical childcare needs.

HB 4098A, championed by Rep. Jules Walters (D-West Linn/Tualatin), a mother of four who understands the necessity of childcare for working parents, establishes a child care subsidy program administered by the Oregon Business Development Department. The program will bolster Oregon’s competitive edge in the semiconductor industry by providing essential support for working families and ensuring access to high-quality child care.

“Currently, every county in Oregon is considered a ‘Childcare Desert,’ which means that for every open child care slot, there are up to ten children who need it. The CHIPS Workforce and Childcare Package seeks to change that,” said Walters. “These bills represent a crucial investment in our state’s future, supporting both working families and the semiconductor industry.”

Rep. Janelle Bynum (D- Clackamas) echoed these sentiments, stating, “Childcare investments to support Oregon’s rapidly growing semiconductor sector ensure that continued success in advanced manufacturing and STEM will deliver shared prosperity for working families. Our dedication to workforce development sets the stage for the next generation to design, develop, and manufacture the world’s most advanced technology right here in Oregon.”

Alongside HB 4098, HB 4154 supports Oregon’s workforce and their families that depend on well paying jobs to live prosperously. This package is proof of a continued commitment the legislature has to supporting a growing industry in Oregon.

