Oregon House Strengthens Popular Marine Reserves Program

Yesterday, the Oregon House of Representatives passed HB 4132, a landmark bill aimed at fortifying Oregon’s marine reserves program. The legislation, which passed unanimously, represents a significant step forward in the state’s commitment to ocean conservation, stakeholder collaboration, and sustainable management of marine resources.

“It’s been a decade since we’ve established marine reserves off our Oregon Coast,” said Rep. David Gomberg (D-Otis), chief sponsor of the bill. “And while they have been invaluable in our understanding of changing ocean conditions and consequent impacts on our fisheries and natural environment, I’m heartened to see my colleagues support legislation like this that will strengthen the program, facilitate better engagement with tribal communities and our fisheries, and truly carry out ocean conservation the Oregon way.”

Since the establishment of Oregon’s five marine reserves in 2012, these protected areas have served as both educational resources and scientific laboratories, providing invaluable insights into the dynamics of our coastal ecosystems. With the ten-year assessment conducted by scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), recommendations were crafted to enhance the effectiveness of the program and included in HB 4132.

“This bill will bolster monitoring efforts, enhance adaptive management strategies, and support innovative scientific research aimed at addressing the challenges posed by a changing climate,” said Rep. Khanh Pham (D-Portland). “Importantly though, it does it in a way that truly centers stakeholder collaboration with our ocean users and tribes. That’s key.”

HB 4132 received wide bipartisan support, including support from every coastal legislator.

The enactment of HB 4132 signifies Oregon’s continued leadership in marine conservation and underscores the legislature’s commitment to safeguarding its coastal environment in a robust and collaborative manner. It now advances to the Oregon Senate for a final vote of passage.

