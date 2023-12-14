Oregon Legislature’s BIPOC Caucus Elects Leadership Team for 2024 Legislative Session

Last week, the Legislative Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Caucus elected its Leadership Team for the 2024 Short Session. The Caucus re-elected Senator Wlnsvey Campos (D-Aloha/Beaverton/Hillsboro) and Representative Ricki Ruiz (D-Gresham) as Co-Chairs of the Caucus.

The newly elected team represents the most diverse Legislature in Oregon history, offering a great opportunity to uplift a wider array of voices, ideas, and lived experiences of Oregonians and to pursue the Caucus’s mission of racial justice advocacy.

The BIPOC Caucus 2024 Leadership Team includes:

During the 2023 session, the BIPOC Caucus championed greater investments in health equity, affordable housing, reproductive rights, education equity, and building an economy that supports working families and small businesses. The Caucus will continue building on the work started by generations of BIPOC Leaders across Oregon to address the disparities and challenges facing Oregonians on a daily basis. A detailed agenda for the 2024 short session will be released soon.

