Oregon Organizations Named as Finalists for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Spark Award

The award recognizes young businesses and the next generation of marketplace leaders.

Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBB GWP) has announced the finalists of its 2023 Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship. The Spark Awards recognizes young organizations demonstrating a level of high character, generating a culture that is authentic about its mission, and going above and beyond for its community.

2023 BBB Spark Award Oregon Finalists include:

Kneading to Unwind — Depoe Bay

S.M.C Auto Works LLC — Portland

Valhalla Serenity Homestead LLC — Beaverton

“We are honored to congratulate each of our 2023 Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship finalists in Oregon,” said Tyler Andrew, president and CEO of BBB Great West + Pacific. “These standout young businesses represent the next generation of leaders in our community and this hard-earned achievement reflects their position as marketplace role models. We look forward to announcing both our Spark and Torch Awards winners in our virtual ceremony at the end of October.”

An independent, voluntary panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders who previously won a Spark or Torch Award from BBB GWP will score all finalist applications. Applications will be ranked based on how well the applicant exemplifies and demonstrates a commitment to each criterion of character, culture, and community.

The Spark Award winner for Oregon will be announced as part of a virtual ceremony to be held on October 26, 2023. Visit thebbb.org/awards to register for the ceremony.

About Better Business Bureau:

The Better Business Bureau, a private, non-profit organization, has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust for more than 110 years. In 2022, people turned to BBB more than 250 million times to research BBB Business Profiles on 5.3 million businesses and review Charity Reports on 12,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. BBB Great West + Pacific serves more than 20 million consumers in Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Western Wyoming.

