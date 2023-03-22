Oregon Senate Passes Legislature’s Response to Oregon’s Housing & Homelessness Crisis

On March 21, the Oregon Senate passed with bipartisan support the Affordable Housing and Emergency Homelessness Response Package, the Legislature’s urgent response to Oregon’s affordable housing crisis and Gov. Tina Kotek’s emergency declaration on homelessness. The bill now goes to the Governor’s desk for her signature.

“The Senate and the entire Legislature should be proud of what we achieved with this package,” said Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). “Faced with a statewide housing and homelessness crisis, we worked across the aisle and with our partners in the House and Governor’s office to put Oregon on a path toward a future where housing is available and affordable for everyone.”

House Bill 2001 and House Bill 5019 commit more than $200 million toward increasing Oregon’s housing supply, helping rehouse and shelter people experiencing homelessness and preventing future homelessness. In short, the package addresses the immediate needs facing Oregon communities and lays the groundwork for long-term solutions.

“The people of Oregon need us to act. We cannot allow the status quo of our homelessness and housing crisis to persist. This bill is critical to delivering real, meaningful change for communities in every corner of our state,” said Senator Aaron Woods (D-Wilsonville), who carried HB 5019 on the floor.

Homelessness and housing availability are statewide problems. The package provides resources for each community around the state to address their specific affordable housing crises with local flexibility.

“This bill highlights the value of taking a more collaborative approach between the public and private sectors. The state needs more housing of all types and we need it now,” said Senator Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City), co-chief sponsor of HB 2001. “We must engage all of the development community to unlock capital and accelerate our housing supply if we are going to meet the ambitious production goals set forth by the Governor.”

House Bill 2001 and House Bill 5019 will:

Fund the governor’s homelessness state of emergency to allow for a statewide and coordinated response to homelessness ($130 million)

Extend homelessness support to rural and coastal Oregon ($27 million)

Provide support for homeless youth by connecting them with rental assistance, shelter, culturally specific services and health care ($25 million)

Increase production of affordable modular housing in Oregon ($20 million)

Improve on-site workforce housing for farmworkers ($5 million)

Grant renters faced with eviction for non-payment more time to access rental assistance and other services

Make affordable housing production the state’s top planning priority and ensure the state will work with local partners to identify effective strategies and tools to increase production

“This is not a Republican or Democrat solution. This is an Oregon solution,” said Senator Kayse Jama (D-Portland), co-chief sponsor of HB 2001. “This package is just a start, laying a foundation for what’s to come. This is a down payment on our longer-term investment in safe and affordable housing for every Oregonian.”

