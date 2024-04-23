Oregon Small Business PAC Endorses 25 Incumbents

In its first round of endorsements in the 2024 election year, NFIB OR PAC, the political action committee for Oregon’s leading small business advocacy association, today announced its pre-Primary Election choices of three state senators and 22 state representatives for reelection to the Oregon State Legislature.

“NFIB is the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization,” said NFIB Oregon State Director Anthony Smith in a letter to the 25 endorsed incumbents. “In Oregon, thousands of NFIB member-businesses employ tens of thousands of Oregonians. Small businesses represent an overwhelming majority of the total businesses in Oregon and employ over half of the state’s private sector workforce.”

By receiving the endorsement of the NFIB Oregon Political Action Committee, these state lawmakers have demonstrated their willingness and ability to fight for small business in Salem. Their efforts, including their actual votes on small business issues, show they understand the importance of small business to our state’s economy.

The endorsed incumbents are:

Oregon State Senate

District 01 David Brock Smith District 05 Dick Anderson District 09 Fred Girod

Oregon House of Representatives

District 01 Court Boice District 02 Virgle Osborne* District 06 Kim Wallan District 09 Boomer Wright District 11 Jami Cate District 12 Charlie Conrad District 15 Shelly Boshart Davis* District 17 Ed Diehl District 18 Rick Lewis District 21 Kevin Mannix* District 22 Tracy Cramer District 23 Anna Scharf* District 24 Lucetta Elmer* District 32 Cyrus Javadi* District 51 James Hieb* District 52 Jeff Helfrich District 55 E. Werner Reschke District 56 Emily McIntire District 57 Greg Smith District 58 Bobby Levy District 59 Vikki Breese-Iverson* District 60 Mark Owens * Denotes NFIB member

About National Federation of Independent Business Oregon:

For 80 years, NFIB has been advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven association. Since its founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses and remains so today. For more information, please visit nfib.com.

