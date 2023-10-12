Oregon Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield Announces His Candidacy for Oregon Attorney General

Experienced Legislator, Trial Attorney Says He Will Work for Safer Families and Communities;

be an Attorney for All Oregonians

Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives Dan Rayfield announced yesterday his candidacy in the 2024 Democratic Primary for Oregon Attorney General.

“As Oregon’s Speaker of the House, a legislator and an attorney, I have always worked for a safer, healthier and more just future for Oregonians,” said Rayfield. “I’m running to be Oregon’s next Attorney General to focus on keeping our families and communities safe — and making sure every Oregonian has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

As House Speaker and Co-chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, Rayfield had a strong record on public safety Issues. He helped add significant state troopers, bolstered the crime lab, increased background checks for firearms, and added numerous classes at the DPSST so local cities and counties could get officers on the road faster.

“I’ve worked in Oregon law enforcement for more than 20 years,” said Nick Hurley, retired Corvallis Chief of Police.” I know Dan understands what the Attorney General can do to help make Oregon safer and has the record of leadership to make it happen.”

As State Representative of House District 16, Rayfield has represented cities of Corvallis and Philomath, and Oregon State University since 2015. Over that time, he has helped lead the way on issues including a high quality education for our children, access to affordable and reliable healthcare, making sure families are able to earn a living wage while simultaneously nurturing innovation and supporting Oregon’s small businesses, and making our public safety system more effective and accountable.

“Dan Rayfield’s commitment to service and demonstrated record of delivering for Oregonians are what we need in Oregon’s next Attorney General, said Congresswoman Andrea Salinas (OR-6). “I’m proud to support him.”

Rayfield will also bring a strong legal background to the Attorney General’s office. First admitted to the Oregon Bar in 2006, Rayfield practices general civil litigation, consumer protection and represents people with claims against the insurance industry and large corporations.

More information about Speaker Rayfield’s background can be found at DanRayfield.com.

Rayfield pledged to be an Attorney General for all Oregonians, with an agenda that includes:

Working with law enforcement and criminal justice reform advocates to tackle drug addiction, homelessness and the crime that are impacting our communities.

Doing more to keep our kids safe from gun violence.

Keeping families and seniors safe from predatory lenders and insurance companies.

Supporting those who—like his single mom— rely on child support showing up on time.

Helping protect our children’s future by tackling climate change and holding polluters accountable.

And, building on the work he helped drive in the legislature, standing up to national threats to reproductive healthcare so women in our state always have safe access to abortion.

“I believe the Attorney General can play an incredibly important role in Oregon’s future,” said Rayfield. “I’m excited about the campaign and look forward to reaching out to Oregonians across the state to talk about how we can do that work together.”

Rayfield lives in Corvallis with his wife Amanda and their son Adam.

DanRayfield.com