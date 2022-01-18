Oregon Spirit Distillers Rye Whiskey is Back

(Photo | Courtesy of Oregon Spirit Distillers)

The wait is over! It’s time to raise a glass because our Straight American Rye Whiskey is back in stock and available at the bottle shop.

Stop by the distillery Tuesday-Saturday to enjoy a cocktail in the lounge and take home a bottle. This staff and fan favorite is expertly distilled onsite from 100 percent Oregon-grown rye. Tasting notes: brown butter, leather, spice and eucalyptus. Aged four years and pouring at 90 proof.

For the Journey

SAY I DO: Come see us at the Cascades Wedding Show on Saturday, January 22. We’ll be at the Riverhouse from 10am-3pm sampling Luster Limoncello cocktails and offering up creative ideas for a joyful day to remember.

LEARN: What’s the difference between rye whiskey, bourbon and Canadian whisky? Brush up on your rye whiskey facts and history to know more.

MAKE: Why not make the most of our rye whiskey’s return? Here’s the featured cocktail for January:

RYE NOT

2 oz Rye

.75 oz Bourbon Maple Syrup

.75 oz Fresh Lemon

1 oz Egg White

Shake together with ice and strain into Sazerac glass.

Express lemon peel over finished product. Garnish with lemon peel.

“You can handle just about anything that comes at you out on the road with a believable grin, common sense and whiskey.” ― Bill Murray

TASTING NOTES

COLLECT: The highly anticipated release of our Eaves Blind collaboration was Saturday, January 15. This project is a blend of our bourbon created by Kentucky’s first female Master Distiller Marianne Eaves .

Tasting notes from Marianne: full bodied, traditional complexity, led by caramel and vanilla with lingering spice, herbal rye, ripe red fruit and toasted oak.

Available only in our tasting room and bottle shop. Enjoy a pour and purchase a bottle for your collection. This is a limited edition and cask strength offering at 122.9 proof.

RESERVE: Are you interested in renting the tasting room for a private party? We can host birthdays, company parties, retirement celebrations, pre-wedding festivities and small ceremonies. Email Ashley to inquire about pricing and availability.

NOTE: We have new winter hours for the tasting room, bottle shop and tours: Tuesday-Thursday and Saturdays from 12-6pm. We are open late, 12-8pm, on Fridays. We will be closed Sundays-Mondays until May.