Oregon Veterans Mother’s Day Run 2024

Oregon Veteran’s Motorcycle Association (OVMA) is excited to host the 21st Annual Mother’s Day Poker Run on Saturday, May 11, 2024, the day Before Mother’s Day.

The fun starts at Wild Horse Harley, 63028 Sherman Rd., Bend and includes a poker run, raffles, 50/50, music and a special surprise for Moms!

The poker run starts at 8:30am with last bike out at 9:30am, and continues to Culver, Crooked River Ranch and Sisters, ending with festivities at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond. Poker hands start at $20 and proceeds benefit a local Veteran Mom and family.

“We’re proud to continue our 20-plus year tradition of supporting Central Oregon Veterans, First Responders and their families,” State President Ray Rose says. “Last year OVMA raised over $2000 at this event.”

Throughout the year, OVMA supports veterans in need throughout the State of Oregon. OVMA members have ridden in support of the naming of veteran’s highways, providing gifts to veterans in the Veteran homes in Lebanon and The Dalles, and have donated over $20,000 to buy homes in Bend’s Veteran’s Village.

A big THANKS to all the businesses and media firms that host, sponsor and support our events.

For more information, contact CJ Brigham at ovmabrigham@gmail.com or 541-923-7317.

facebook.com/OregonVeteransMotorcycleAssociation