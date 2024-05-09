Oregon Voters: iVoterGuide Provides In-Depth Coverage of May 21 Republican Primary & Non-Partisan Supreme Court Election Candidates

As the nation prepares for quickly approaching elections this November, many are watching individual state elections as a guidepost for what to expect later this year. To equip voters with the most up-to-date information so they can choose candidates who best support their own personal beliefs, iVoterGuide (iVoterGuide.com), the nation’s premier Christian voting guide, is providing accurate, meticulously researched data on Republican Primary and non-partisan Supreme Court election candidates.

“No matter one’s personal beliefs, it is vital that Americans make informed decisions at the polls this year,” said iVoterGuide President Debbie Wuthnow. “Our nation is on the precipice of much-needed monumental change, and in order to see that come to fruition, we must vote for the candidates that can make the most impact. Now more than ever, Americans need reliable, honest, comprehensive facts about candidates that our trusted voter guide provides through just a couple of clicks.”

WHO: iVoterGuide.com

WHAT: Helpful voter guide to equip Oregon voters to make informed voting decisions in the upcoming Oregon Republican Primary and non-partisan Supreme Court elections. With presumptive nominees already in place for the presidential election, primary voters will be electing nominees for federal and statewide positions who will then appear on the November election ballot.

WHERE: View iVoterGuide’s Oregon Primary Guide here.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

WHY: iVoterGuide.com offers election dates, registration deadlines, polling locations, and other information needed to help Americans vote wisely and identify candidates on the ballot who share their values. Related tools are also available to help family, neighbors, and business associates vote wisely. iVoterGuide.com is helping to restore the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and traditional American values.

HOW: Providing the most comprehensive, educational information on races across the country, iVoterGuide.com has researched thousands of candidates and offers personalized voting information and candidate evaluations. In 2022, iVoterGuide’s expert researchers gave an in-depth analysis — and overall rating — for 13,000+ candidates in 5,190 races nationwide. Learn more at iVoterGuide.com.

For those unsure of which candidates have earned their vote, iVoterGuide.com provides accurate, up-to-date information on thousands of candidates. iVoterGuide.com’s research and ratings can be extremely valuable in helping voters determine the distinctions between candidates who all run under the same party banner.

iVoterGuide.com is dedicated to equipping Americans to be informed, educated voters and is a one-stop resource for candidate ratings and election information. iVoterGuide.com is known for its accuracy and integrity in researching and evaluating candidates and equipping Christians to vote wisely and be good stewards of their citizenship.

iVoterGuide.com • Facebook • X • Instagram