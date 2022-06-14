Organic Lead Generation and How to Generate Leads

There are numerous ways to get leads, but some of the best, most qualified leads are organic leads. Why? Organic leads are usually highly desired because they are those that find you on their own. They come to your website because they see something that intrigues them or they’re searching for a specific product and find your company. Either way, they’re ready or near-ready to buy. So, how do you generate leads organically and get these magical prospects to your customer? Here are some excellent strategies.

Keyword Research is Key

Before you can get your company listed in the top results on a search engine’s results page, you have to know what terms prospective customers would most likely search for when looking for your product or service. You have to do your homework to know which keywords offer the highest search volume at the lowest difficulty level. Customers often search the most basic terms when looking for a product, or at least they start there. You need to anticipate what these are by using keyword tools that analyze the popularity and difficulty of keywords and phrases.

Once you know what keywords your potential customers are using, you can then use them in your website copy and any content that is placed on your website, such as blog articles, product reviews, and other value-rich content that will pop up when customers search those terms. You should also continuously check on new keywords that are relevant to your offerings so you can generate fresh content regularly.

Develop a Customer Persona

You must understand who your ideal customer is before you can effectively generate organic leads. This means you need to spend time developing a customer persona that you can customize your content to so that you can get the best leads possible. In other words, you don’t want to publish highly technical articles if your ideal customer is not a tech savvy person. You’ll want to present more user-friendly content to attract stronger leads.

When thinking about your customer persona, consider their demographics, behaviors, psychographics, where they “hang out” online, what kinds of media they consume, what their biggest pain points are, what types of solutions they are looking for, and what their path to purchase is. These are all factors that should drive your content so you can drive more leads.

Publish Valuable Content Regularly

Once you’ve done your keyword research and created your customer persona, you can start to publish regular, valuable content that will trigger searchers to click on the link to your website on their own. After they find your site, they should also discover other intriguing and relevant content that will continue to bring them back to your website until they make a purchase. The best thing is that once they’re on your site, you can use other lead generation tactics to capture their information so you can nurture them as leads, including things like downloading whitepapers, accessing videos, and getting a behind-the-scenes look at your business.

Conclusion

Marketers covet organic leads because they have a high conversion rate. There really isn’t anything magical about attracting these leads, but you do have to work at it. The strategies here will definitely help.