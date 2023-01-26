OSCC Business Climate Survey

As the 2023 legislative session convenes, Oregon Business & Industry and the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce would like to partner with local chambers to gather information from business owners and operators around the state.

Responses will help make the case for bills that help promote a healthy private sector and against bills which will hamstring businesses ability to operate and our economy’s ability to grow.

All information will remain anonymous; anything shared will be collated or de-identified. This quick survey should take just a few minutes to complete. Please submit your responses by January 31.

Click Here for Survey Link

