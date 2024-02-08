OSFM Engine Program Delivers First Engine to Central Cascades Fire & EMS

(Photo courtesy of OSFM Public Affairs)

The Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced the delivery of the first engine as part of its Engine Program and Response Ready Oregon Initiative. Earlier this week, the engine was picked up in Salem by Central Cascades Fire & EMS, marking a significant milestone in the program’s mission to enhance community resilience and preparedness. This program is designed to boost capacity and modernize equipment within the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System as the state deals with the ongoing wildfire crisis.

This delivery of the type 3 engine represents a collaborative effort between the Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon fire service, highlighting the commitment to strengthening statewide fire response networks. The engine will serve as a vital resource in ensuring swift and effective emergency assistance to communities across the state.

“Today is a very exciting day for the OSFM, the Oregon fire service, and communities across the state,” OSFM Chief Deputy Travis Medema said. “To see the first type 3 engine head out to serve Oregonians marks a monumental achievement. Over the last few years, so much work has gone into making this program a reality and it is so awesome to see how far the dedication by our staff and the fire service has gotten us.”

As the engines and water tenders are built, they will be delivered to the OSFM’s Salem headquarters where the local fire agency awarded the apparatus will be able to inspect and pick up the apparatus.

In total, the OSFM has purchased 76 apparatus which are set to be delivered through 2024. 26 type 3 engines, 20 type 6 engines, and 30 water tenders were purchased. The $25 million program was made possible through Senate Bill 762, Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill, which was signed into law in 2021.

The OSFM previously announced the awarded agencies. The list, a map of awardees, and other information can be found on the agency’s engine program webpage.

A video news release capturing today’s delivery and additional video can be viewed & downloaded here. It includes a few interview clips with Deputy Chief Tim Cramblit with Central Cascades Fire & EMS. Photos are also available Please credit the Oregon State Fire Marshal or OSFM.

Response Ready Oregon

The OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon initiative was created to boost capacity and modernize wildfire response within the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS). The goal of Response Ready Oregon is to attack fires while they are small and keep them away from communities, helping to prevent huge costly wildfires.

