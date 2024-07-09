OSU-Cascades Offers Campus Tours to Community Groups

Oregon State University – Cascades has launched a tour program in response to community interest in developments underway at the growing campus.

The community tours are free, for groups of 12 to 24 participants, and will be offered monthly, generally on fourth Fridays, and take place from 10:30am-12pm. Registration is required.

Informal as well as organized groups are welcome.

Upcoming tour dates are August 23, September 27, October 25, November 22 and December 20.

The 2025 tour dates are January 24, February 28, March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, August 22, September 26, October 24, November 21 and December 19.

Guided by staff members, tours include a classroom session on the history of OSU-Cascades and the important role played by community supporters. Participants will also learn about academic program offerings and the future of the campus.

Tours include a brief walk through Tykeson and Edward J. Ray halls, where participants will learn about net zero energy, waste and water goals for the campus and view some of the campus’s nearly 40 pieces of public art.

Participants will also take a tour of the campus development underway, including land remediation efforts that are transforming a former pumice mine and demolition landfill into buildable land for future academic, student housing and other buildings.

To arrange for a group tour, visit osucascades.edu/community-connect or contact community.connect@osucascades.edu.

About OSU-Cascades:

Oregon State University’s campus in Bend brings higher education to Central Oregon, the fastest growing region in the state. Surrounded by mountains, forest and high desert, OSU-Cascades is a highly innovative campus of a top-tier land grant research university, offering small classes that accelerate faculty-student mentoring and experiential learning. Degree programs meet industry and economic needs in areas such as innovation and entrepreneurship, natural ecosystems, health and wellness, and arts and sciences, and prepare students for tomorrow’s challenges. OSU-Cascades is expanding to serve 3,000 to 5,000 students, building a 128-acre campus with net-zero goals.

