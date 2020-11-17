Cascade Business News
OSU-Cascade’s Science Pub: The Environment — How It Affects You & Your Health

(Image | Courtesy of Oregon State University-Cascades)

November 17, 6-7:15pm 

Presented on YouTube Live

Free, Register Now

When it comes to the environment and human health, everything is connected — from microbes to megafauna, and from pathogens to people. Come learn more about the interrelationships of natural systems and your health from an all-star cast of Oregon State University deans and faculty experts:

  • Roberta Marinelli | Dean, College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, CEOAS
  • George Waldbusser | Associate professor, Ocean ecology and biogeochemistry, CEOAS
  • Maria Kavanaugh | Assistant professor, Ocean ecology and biogeochemistry, CEOAS
  • Javier Nieto | Dean, College of Public Health and Human Sciences, CPHHS
  • Perry Hystad | Associate professor, Environmental & occupational health and epidemiology, CPHHS

This Science Pub takes place in partnership with Oregon State University and the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab with Connect Central Oregon.

Following registration, audience members will receive viewing instructions.

osucascades.edu

 

