OSU-Cascades Students to Host Mini-Golf Tournament

Student leaders at Oregon State University – Cascades will host a mini-golf tournament and silent auction on May 12 to help support student clubs and an emergency fund for students in need.

The tournament will start at 9am at Eagle Crest Resort’s 18-hole putting course. A reception will be held at 11:30am.

The event is open to community members of all ages and OSU-Cascades students and employees. Registration is open for individuals and foursomes, as well as for organizations interested in contributing through sponsorships.

OSU-Cascades clubs include competitive sports clubs, such as rock climbing, trail running and cycling, and others focused on academic and professional subjects, including bioscience, creative writing and technology.

The emergency fund supports students who experience unexpected financial hardship that may interfere with their academic progress.

Registration for the tournament is $25 for a single golfer and $100 for a foursome. To register or learn more visit beav.es/Sik.

Oregon State University’s campus in Bend brings higher education to Central Oregon, the fastest-growing region in the state. Surrounded by 2.5 million acres of mountains and high desert, OSU-Cascades offers small classes that accelerate faculty-student mentoring and engages in top tier research as part of Oregon State University. Degree programs meet industry and economic needs in areas such as innovation and entrepreneurship, natural ecosystems, health and wellness, and arts and sciences, and prepare students for tomorrow’s challenges. OSU-Cascades is expanding to serve 3,000 to 5,000 students, building a 128-acre campus with net-zero goals.

