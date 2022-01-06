OSU-Cascades to Host Free Clinics for COVID-19 Vaccinations & Boosters, Flu Shots

Oregon State University – Cascades will host free clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and flu shots January 12 and 13 for the campus and Central Oregon communities.

The clinics are open to OSU-Cascades employees and students and community members, and will take place in the atrium of Edward J. Ray Hall from 9am-1pm on January 12, and 3-7pm on January 13.

Free one-hour parking will be available to community members in the campus parking lots.

No health insurance is necessary to receive a COVID-19 vaccination or booster or flu shot.

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available in both first and second doses, as well as boosters. The vaccines have been approved for ages five and older. Participants can bring current vaccination cards, although they are not required as clinic staff will have access to electronic records.

For those who receive a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, providers will give instructions for receiving second doses or boosters.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu shot may be administered without regard to the timing of other vaccines, and side effects are similar whether the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot are given simultaneously or administered separately.

Free food boxes of non-perishable items will be available for participants, funded through the Oregon Health Authority and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

For additional information about the clinics, contact 541-322-3100 or info@osucascades.edu.

