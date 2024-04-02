Cascade Business News
Our 2024 Spring Mixer is Just Around the Corner!

Join us on April 9 for our annual Spring Mixer at the The Abbey at Monkless Belgian Ales on SE Wilson Ave! This will be the first event at this new location and we are honored to invite our wonderful members to the unveiling.

We will have delicious beer, brewed onsite by Monkless Belgian Ales as well as catering provided by their riverside brasserie. Wine, bubbles and N/A will be available as well. After some catching up we will also have some exciting raffles and giveaways to send you home with something fun!

