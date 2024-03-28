Pacific Power Foundation Announces Grants to Support Central Oregon Arts & Cultural Organizations

Local organizations that deliver music, theater, community festivals and connections to local history are essential to their communities. They create beauty, join people together across cultures, generate jobs and nurture the creativity needed to solve complex problems. To support this crucial work, the Pacific Power Foundation is donating more than $110,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves.

The grants will help fund a variety of projects, including free arts events and education; community celebrations of cultural heritage; multilingual performances for kids; and programs for Indigenous students, rural youth and incarcerated adults.

“Local programs like these are fundamental to the vibrancy and resilience of the communities we serve, and they nourish and inspire all of us,” said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power regional business manager. “We honor and appreciate these vitally important organizations.”

This recent round of grants focused on art and culture is one of the foundation’s four annual grant cycles.

The following three grants, totaling $12,400, were given to local organizations supporting communities in Central Oregon:

High Desert Museum to address K-12 educational disparities by expanding access to engaging STEM educational experiences through field trips for rural students and students from families experiencing low incomes.

Samara Learning Center for its program to help kids expand their imaginations and strengthen math, English and critical thinking skills through a fantasy tabletop role-playing game. Funds will be used for scholarships and outreach to families in marginalized communities.

Scalehouse for an educational initiative aimed at providing Native students the opportunity to create and exhibit visual and video-based artwork and share their different life experiences with neighboring populations.

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the U.S. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over two million customers across a diverse six-state region in the West as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations.

pacificpower.net/foundation