Pacific Power Foundation Grants $3,000 to Family Access Network

Funds will Support FAN Services for Crook County Families in Need

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $3,000 grant from Pacific Power Foundation to support FAN services in Crook County. FAN serves all school sites in Crook County, helping children (aged 0-18) and their family members who are low-income, living in poverty, or unhoused access essentials they need to regain self-sufficiency. Advocates work directly in schools to remove barriers to food, clothing, school supplies, rent/utility relief, health care, positive youth development and more.

“We are grateful that Pacific Power Foundation is continuing to partner with FAN to help families in Crook County break the cycle of poverty, so kids can thrive in school,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “Our Crook County advocates work each day to ensure children are connected to basic-needs, and this grant will help them continue opening doors to hope for families struggling to stabilize after two difficult years.”

The Pacific Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. For more information, visit rockymountainpower.net/foundation or pacificpower.net/foundation.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675