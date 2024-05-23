Patio World — A Family Legacy of Quality & Innovation

(Photos courtesy of Patio World)

In the heart of Central Oregon’s vibrant City of Bend, a beacon of quality and comfort thrives. Patio World, a family-owned business, has been a cornerstone of the community for over three decades.

As they celebrate their 1.5-year anniversary in their new location on Bend’s west side, Eric Holmer, the current owner, reflects on the journey of Patio World and its evolution over the years. What sets Patio World apart is their premium outdoor furniture and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, making them the top choice for homeowners in Central Oregon.

Eric Holmer, now at the helm of Patio World, follows in the footsteps of his father, Scott Holmer, the founder of the business. While Scott isn’t officially retired, Eric oversees operations, continuing the legacy established by his family.

The roots of Patio World trace back to 1988 when the Holmers relocated from Minnesota to Bend. Back in their hometown, they ran a successful ski and patio business, laying the groundwork for what would eventually become Patio World. They even constructed the building that now houses Pine Mountain Sports, a testament to their deep ties to the community.

The business, originally named The Lift Ski and Patio, underwent a significant transformation in 1997. With the addition of Race Place, specializing in ski racing equipment, they expanded their patio furniture offerings. This strategic move allowed Patio World to cater more effectively to the demand for high-quality outdoor furnishings, establishing themselves as prominent players in Central Oregon’s outdoor leisure scene. The business then moved to their Reed Market location, where they remained for over 20 years.

In 2021, the decision to relocate Patio World to the west side of Bend was driven by a strategic move to be more accessible to their clientele. “We started construction at the end of 2021 and going into 2022. R&H Construction was awesome! We opened our doors in October 2022. It’s been incredible to see the increase in foot traffic since moving to our new location on the west side of Bend,” Holmer recalls, attributing the surge in foot traffic to both the new location and the appeal of their expansive showroom and selection of patio sets.

The pandemic initially triggered a surge in outdoor sales, encompassing everything from bikes and paddle boards to patio furniture, as people sought ways to enjoy the outdoors safely. However, as 2022 unfolded, the industry experienced a plateau as it adapted to shifting consumer demands. Despite these challenges, Patio World remained steadfast in their commitment to providing top-of-the-line, long-lasting furniture. As demand has stabilized and supply has increased over the past two years, Patio World has the opportunity to meticulously curate their inventory to better suit their clientele.

“Our commitment to quality has always been paramount. Our customers are investing in longevity. We want them to have a sustainable product that lasts for years, backed by strong warranties,” Holmer emphasizes.

Despite the challenges posed by fluctuating market trends, Patio World remains steadfast in their dedication to offering the finest products and customer service. Holmer emphasizes their reluctance to compromise on quality by venturing into the lower-priced segment of the market, opting instead to stand behind their premium offerings with robust warranties. This commitment to excellence extends to their future plans, which prioritize maintaining their current size and refining their product offerings rather than expanding into additional locations. With a significant portion of their clientele consisting of individuals building custom homes, Patio World recognizes the importance of providing personalized service and top-of-the-line products to meet the unique needs of their customers.

As Patio World looks ahead, Holmer envisions closer collaborations with contractors to assist clients in planning their outdoor spaces more effectively. By offering a diverse array of options in their showroom, Patio World aims to simplify the decision-making process for customers, ensuring they find the perfect fit for their needs and preferences. From navigating HOA regulations to optimizing deck space, Patio World’s expertise and personalized service make them a premier destination for outdoor furnishings in Central Oregon.

In an ever-changing industry landscape, Patio World remains a beacon of stability and quality, a testament to the enduring legacy of the Holmer family’s dedication to excellence. As Central Oregonians embrace the beauty of the outdoors, Patio World stands ready to elevate their outdoor living experiences with timeless style, quality, and comfort.

patioworldbend.com