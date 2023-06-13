Permanent Positions Opening on the Deschutes & Ochoco National Forests

The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland will be accepting applications through USAJobs.gov for approximately 40 permanent full-time and permanent seasonal positions in the coming months.

These positions will open for application on a rolling basis starting in June and continuing through September. Qualification requirements, start dates and pay will vary based on the position. The positions filled will include specialties such as recreation, forestry, wildlife, botany, hydrology, silviculture and visitor services. Interested applicants can search by duty location, forest or specialty for a complete list of position openings in Central Oregon on USAJobs.gov at any time.

The forests may fill one or more of the following positions listed below. Each position may be advertised as either permanent full-time or permanent seasonal. Additional opportunities may be announced throughout the summer.

Archaeologist — Bend

Biological Science Technician (Botany/Invasives) — Bend

Biological Science Technician (Soils) — Bend

Biological Science Technician (Wildlife) — Bend

Forestry Technician (Aquatics) — Bend and Sisters

Forestry Technician (Botany/Invasives) — Sisters

Forestry Technician (Developed Recreation) — Bend, Crescent and Sisters

Forestry Technician (Silviculture) — Bend

Forestry Technician (Field Ranger) — Bend

Forestry Technician (Wildlife) — Crescent and Sisters

Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Administration) — Prineville

Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Preparation) — Bend, Crescent and Sisters

Forestry Technician (Timber Stand Improvement) — Crescent, Sisters and Prineville

Forestry Technician (Wilderness) — Sisters

Off-Highway Vehicle Technician — Bend

Park Ranger — Bend

Trails Volunteer Coordinators — Bend

Employees in permanent seasonal positions typically work six to nine months out of the year and have three to six months off. These employees qualify for benefits and don’t need to reapply for their positions each year. Detailed information regarding the status and benefits of each position will be available in the individual position announcements on USAJobs.gov.

The Forest Service will host two in-person informational workshops for the public this month. Attendees will learn how to craft a federal resume and submit an application through USAJobs.gov. More information about the upcoming vacancies will also be shared. Please join us:

June 22 5-6pm at the Sisters Ranger District Office in Sisters

June 27 5-6pm at the Crook County Library in Prineville

Federal resumes are expected to be longer and more in-depth than other resumes often used in the private sector. Applicants can view this Resume Writing video for guidance on how to write a federal resume. USAJobs.gov also provides a resume builder tool, applicants can access this federal resume template through their personal profile. This How to Apply for Federal Jobs video provides an overview of the federal application and hiring process for interested candidates who are looking for more general information.

A few of these opportunities will fill existing vacancies but the majority are new positions that were established to bolster workforce capacity in order to support the agency’s 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy. The Wildfire Crisis Strategy aims to reduce severity of wildfires, protect communities and improve the health and resiliency of fire-adapted forests. Additional staffing will help equip both forests to increase the pace and scale of critical, landscape-scale treatments across Central Oregon.

Entry-level positions can be the first step towards a fulfilling, life-long career in natural resource management. Both forests offer career advancement opportunities in specialties such as recreation, wildland fire, forestry, hydrology, range, wildlife, engineering, botany, administration and much more. Visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage, fs.usda.gov/fsjobs, to learn more about career opportunities, benefits and resources to help with the application process. To learn more about local position openings, contact the Deschutes NF at 541-383-5300 and the Ochoco NF at 541-416-6500.

fs.usda.gov • USAJobs.gov