Pet Food Drive to Benefit BrightSide Animals

(COCC’s pet food drive will benefit Redmond’s BrightSide Animal Center | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) veterinary technician program is staging a pet food drive to benefit Redmond’s BrightSide Animal Center, now through 5pm on Friday, December 13, with drop-off sites at all four of the college’s campuses.

Canned food and sealed dry food for cats and dogs can be dropped off at any COCC campus:

Bend campus, Health Careers Center, office 257

Redmond campus, Technology Education Center, student services office

Prineville campus, front office

Madras campus, front office

COCC partners with BrightSide Animal Center, a nonprofit animal shelter, to provide students with experience in animal handling and diagnostic testing.

The college’s veterinary technician associate degree program, which since its inception has followed a new cohort start every two years, is now offering a new cohort annually. The application deadline for the next cohort, starting fall 2025, is May 1.

For more information on the food drive or veterinary technician education, contact Beth Palmer, director of the veterinary technician program, at bpalmer@cocc.edu.

