Petco Love Invests in Central Oregon Animal Friends to Save & Improve the Lives of Pets in Central Oregon

Central Oregon Animal Friends, which manages Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras and Home at Last Humane Society in The Dalles, will receive a $10,000 grant investment from the national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 3:30pm at the Redmond Petco at 1826 NW Sixth Street in support of their lifesaving work for animals.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations like ours across North America, with 6.5 million-plus pets adopted.

“Our investment in C.O. Animal Friends is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We are so thankful for the support of Petco Love,” said Steve Drynan, executive director of Central Oregon Animal Friends. “This grant gives us the opportunity to expand our engagement with underserved populations in our region. We can now do more to ensure that vulnerable community members such as domestic violence survivors and animals such as senior dogs, benefit from the love between pets and their people.”

Find your new best furry friend by visiting Three Rivers Humane Society, 1694 SE McTaggart Road in Madras. We are open 10am to 5pm Tuesday through Saturday.

centraloregonaf.org • petcolove.org