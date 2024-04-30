Planned Deschutes Alerts Countywide Test Message

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, May 1 at 1pm, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County 911 will be sending a test message to people signed up for Deschutes Alerts.

Deschutes Alerts is the notification system we use to alert people of emergencies and evacuations in Deschutes County. We use Deschutes Alerts to send subscribers a message via smart phone app, text, email or phone call. If you live or work in Deschutes County, you should sign up for Deschutes Alerts and make sure your information is current. Change or create your Deschutes Alerts profile by visiting deschutesalerts.org.

The purpose of Wednesday’s test message is to ensure subscriber profiles are current. If you receive the message on May 1 and you don’t need to change anything on your profile, there’s no need to contact us.

If you don’t get the message within a few hours of the test, or if you want to talk to us about Deschutes Alerts or change your profile, we will have a call center open between 1pm and 5pm on May 1. You can reach the call center by calling 541-550-4888.

If you have questions before or after May 1, you can call our office at 541-388-6501. We can help you confirm or make changes to your Deschutes Alerts profile right over the phone.

You do not need to wait until May 1 to sign up or make sure your information is up to date. You can update or create your Deschutes Alerts profile any time by visiting deschutesalerts.org.

We have developed a Deschutes Alerts Frequently Asked Questions page that you can visit here, or call our office at 541-388-6501.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service agency that oversees the adult jail, provides patrol, criminal investigations, civil process and search and rescue operations. Special units include SWAT, Marine Patrol, ATV Patrol, Forest Patrol, along with six K9 teams. Founded in 1916 and today led by your duly elected Sheriff L. Shane Nelson, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office serves over 200,000 residents in Deschutes County. The agency has 259 authorized and funded personnel, which includes 193 sworn employees who provide services to the 3,055 square miles of Deschutes County.

sheriff.deschutes.org