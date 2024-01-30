Planning Commission & Facilities Project Review Committee Openings

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

Deschutes County seeks applications from residents who are interested in serving on the County’s Planning Commission. Applications will be accepted until Friday, February 9, 2024 at 4pm.

The Planning Commission reviews land use policy and zoning regulations and makes recommendations to the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners. Members are the official citizen involvement committee on land use planning for the unincorporated area of the County, providing a forum for community input.

There is one vacancy on the Planning Commission for an at large member that does not live in the city of Bend, La Pine, Redmond or Sisters. The at large member will complete a term from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027.

Here is a link to a video from Community Development Director, Peter Gutowsky, talking about the opportunity.

Deschutes County is also accepting applications from interested community members to serve on its Facility Project Review Committee.

The Facility Project Review Committee provides recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on pending and upcoming County building and facility projects, as requested by the Board.

The County is seeking applicants with a wide variety of backgrounds, including residents with experience in commercial and public sector general contracting, architecture, real estate, commercial building cost estimating, developer, and public sector project management.

Here is a link to a video from Facilities Director, Lee Randall, talking about these opportunities.

