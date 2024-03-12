Play On! Pickleball Tournament Announced

Registration is now open for the first annual Play On! Amateur Pickleball Tournament hosted by the Sunriver Music Festival. The tournament will be held at the Fort Rock Park Pickleball Complex in Sunriver on May 31 and June 1, 2024. Players interested in registering for the “funds and friends” event can go to sunrivermusic.org/pickleball for more information. All participants must create an account with Pickleball Brackets to sign up for the tournament. Early Bird discount ends on April 1, 2024!

Play On! is also supported by Visit Central Oregon which has granted the court rental fees. Sunriver Owners Association is the permitting agency and facilities owner. Sunriver Brewing is a featured Sponsor.

The tournament will be divided into three groups. On Friday, May 31, the tournament will begin at 12pm with Mixed Doubles. On Saturday, June 1, Men’s Doubles will start the day at 9am and the Women’s Doubles will begin at 1pm. There will be three skill levels of play for each group: Recreational up to 3.5, Intermediate 3.5 – 4.0, and Competitive at 4.0 and up.

Team Round-Robin format will be used, with final play-offs to crown the top three teams in each bracket. Scoring will be standard. Play-offs will be scored in typical tournament style. Every effort will be made to organize play for all three skill levels and all brackets. The Tournament Director reserves the right to make changes to the brackets and schedule based on registrations, weather, and timing.

Plans are in the works for a Social Hour after play ends each day. Complimentary beverages accompanied by classical music, and a chance to nosh and chat will be on the agenda. Awards will be made at these events as well. Contact pickleball@sunrivermusic.org for more information.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org • sunrivermusic.org/pickleball