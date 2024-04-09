Playful Paws Cat Café Celebrates 100 Adoptions Milestone

Playful Paws Cat Café, the feline haven that stole the hearts of Bend residents since its grand opening in August 2023, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone: the 100th successful cat adoption. Nestled in the heart of the West Side, Playful Paws Cat Café has become a cherished destination for cat enthusiasts and adoption advocates alike.

From the outset, Playful Paws Cat Café set out to create a cozy and welcoming environment where patrons could enjoy the therapeutic company of adorable, adoptable cats. Through a continued partnership with rescue partner CCREW, the café has successfully facilitated 100 adoptions, finding loving forever homes for the cats in need.

Upon crossing the threshold of Playful Paws Cat Café, guests are greeted by an atmosphere that exudes warmth and relaxation. The cat lounge is adorned with comfortable seating areas, playful climbing structures, and an array of interactive toys that provide endless entertainment for both cats and visitors. It’s a place where memorable connections are forged, and lifelong bonds are established.

Playful Paws Cat Café not only offers a unique experience but also serves as a platform for promoting the importance of pet adoption. Guests have the opportunity to adopt their favorite feline companions directly from CCREW, contributing to the cafe’s mission of creating awareness and finding loving homes for cats in need.

Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, April Ferguson, the owner of Playful Paws Cat Café, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “Reaching our 100th adoption is a testament to the incredible support and love from the Bend community. We are grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of these cats and to be a part of so many heartwarming stories.”

To celebrate this achievement and express gratitude to the community, Playful Paws Cat Café will be hosting a free celebration event on Sunday, April 21st from 12pm-3pm, featuring discounts on cat lounge sessions, exclusive merchandise, and a chance to mingle with fellow cat lovers.

Playful Paws Cat Café extends heartfelt thanks to the Bend community for their continued support and looks forward to many more successful adoptions in the future. Whether it’s finding a new furry family member or simply enjoying the purr-fect company of cats, Playful Paws Cat Café promises an unforgettable experience for all.

playfulpawscatcafe.com • Facebook @playfulpawscatcafe