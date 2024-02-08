Popular Water Series, “Raise the Deschutes” Presented in Prineville with Collaborative Strategies for the Future of the Crooked River

(Upcoming Raise the Deschutes will discuss flows on the Crooked River and strategies for sustainable water use | Photo by Zack Frank/Shutterstock)

The Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC) is pleased to announce that its popular ‘Raise the Deschutes’ seminar series is coming to Prineville in February. DRC is broadening the scope of this season’s series to encompass events in communities throughout Central Oregon, enhancing the series’ inclusivity and educational impact. Series sponsors include the Roundhouse Foundation, City of Bend, Sun Country Tours, RE/MAX Key Properties, and Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.

The upcoming is talk is titled, “A River Runs Through It: Collaborative Strategies for the Future of the Crooked River.” The central theme of this seminar will revolve around the Crooked River’s significance in the Greater Deschutes River Basin.

The discussion will emphasize the need to balance water conservation, agricultural needs, and sustainable management of the Crooked River. Speakers include Bill Nashem, Crook County Watermaster; Bruce Scanlon, General Manager of Ochoco Irrigation District; and Peter Lickwar, Lead Fisheries Biologist at US Fish and Wildlife Services. The conversation will be facilitated by DRC Program Manager, Lisa Seales.

“Our upcoming seminar in Prineville is the perfect opportunity for the Deschutes River Conservancy to convene meaningful conversation with the community most closely connected with the Crooked River. We hope everyone with an interest in water will consider joining us for an evening focused on collaborative strategies for conservation and sustainable water management.” – Kate Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the Deschutes River Conservancy.

Central Oregon residents are invited to engage in these free sessions, delving into topics such as local hydrology, water management, fisheries management, and ongoing and planned water conservation projects. For more details on the seminar series, future dates, and locations, please visit the Deschutes River Conservancy’s website at deschutesriver.org.

Where: Meadow Lakes Golf Club Banquet Hall, Prineville, Oregon

When: February 28, 2024

Time: 6-8pm

This seminar will be one and a half hours and will include gathering time before and afterward to mingle, have a drink, and ask additional questions. Snacks will be provided; beverages are available for purchase.

Cost: FREE

Accessibility: Each seminar is geared toward an in-person audience but will be professionally streamed and recorded to reach a wider audience, in partnership with Hand in Hand Productions.

Registration: Click here to register for the seminar on february 28

About the Deschutes River Conservancy:

The Deschutes River Conservancy is a Bend, Oregon based entity with the mission to restore streamflow and enhance water quality in the Deschutes Basin. They collaborate extensively with varied partners, championing solutions beneficial for the river and its dependents.

deschutesriver.org