President Wagner Congratulates Senator Bonham on Election as Senate Republican Leader

Recently, Sen. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles) was announced as the new Senate Republican Leader following an internal Republican caucus election to replace outgoing leader Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend).

Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) is releasing the following statement:

“I want to congratulate Sen. Daniel Bonham on his election as Republican Leader and I look forward to working with him and the entire Senate Republican caucus to help improve the lives of Oregonians across the state. Additionally, our successful, bipartisan 2024 legislative session would not have been possible without the leadership of Sen. Tim Knopp. I wish him the best as he transitions out of his role as Senate Republican Leader.”

