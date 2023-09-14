Prestigious Awards Presented During Council Court of Honor

(Photo courtesy of Crater Lake Council)
Local volunteers who go above and beyond to serve youth in the Boy Scouts of America program were nominated and selected to be honored and recognized. These leaders continue to strengthen Scouting, drive community engagement, and make a positive impact on families active in Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA.
2023 Award Recipients:
President’s Award
Jennifer Stephens
Makualla Award
Earl “Kelly” Reynolds
Berry Bigham Award Tom Touchan
Veteran Award
Gordon Eddington (35 years)
District Award of Merit
Sarah Lau
Silver Beaver Recipient
Bill Anderson
Bob Hahn*
Fred Schroeder
* Bob Hahn is receiving his second Silver Bear award. The first Silver Bear Recipient award was presented by the Aloha Council in 2004.
Previous Award Recipients Recognized During In-Person Ceremony:
Cubmaster of the Year
Laurence Jensen (2020)
Ramiro Palmar (2021)
Micah Bennett (2022)
Scoutmaster of the Year
Stephanie Seed (2020)
Christopher Belz (2021)
Jason Fleck (2022)
District Award of Merit
Matthew Banton (2022)
Fred Schroeder (2022)
Silver Bear Recipient
Jason Fleck (2022)
Scouting creates opportunities through programs and activities that allow youth ages 5 to 18 to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence and reinforce ethical standards.