(Black Diamond Lofts | Rendering courtesy of Steele Associates Architects)

Progressive Design-Build (PDB) is becoming a favored project delivery alternative to traditional Design-Bid-Build (DBB), and Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC). Unless one is in the design and construction industry the terms and acronyms can be confusing and descriptions can vary regionally, so let us start by providing concise definitions and attributes of each.

Design-Bid-Build means that a client hires an architect/engineering team to completely design a project, and then the project is competitively bid to contractors. The selected contractor then builds the project in concert with the Client and the architect (and all the architects engineering consultants). While this delivery method is sought by some who desire the lowest construction cost its disadvantages include separate contracts for the architect and contractor; two primary contracts; potential cost overruns (change orders); less camaraderie among the architect, client and contractor; greater potential for litigation; more chances for quality control issues; and no preconstruction cost estimating or value engineering by the contractor.

Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC) is a common delivery method for Public Projects and is also known as a Negotiated Contract when utilized for private developer projects. With this method the client typically hires the architect team first and then hires a CMGC at a later point in design. The most common mistake made with this method is bringing the CMGC on too late in the design process, and therefore not realizing the full benefit of the contractor’s input, estimating and value engineering. It is best to get the CMGC on board at the same time the architect is selected, but that rarely happens. Some of the key disadvantages of CMGC are: two separate contracts and points of contact for the Owner; not getting the full benefit of the CMGC’s pre-construction services when brought on later in design; potential re-design schedule and cost impacts due to late contractor value engineering and cost input; and setting the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) late in the project.

Progressive Design-Build involves a client hiring one entity to both design and build the project. The entity may be a company that has architects, engineers and contractors employed, or it may be a team of an architect and general contractor. As opposed to Design-Bid-Build the selection of the PDB Team is usually based more on qualifications, rather than just fee. Key advantages of PDB include: a single point of contact, and one contract for the client; design, construction, schedule and cost being considered from the outset of the project; budget and schedule transparency throughout the process; high level of communication and team camaraderie; reduced, or no, change orders and cost overruns; high quality control due to early collaboration between client, architect and contractor; expedited decision making; and a faster project delivery and occupancy.

While all the delivery methods have their place depending upon the Client’s goals and the project’s parameters Progressive Design-Build has a great deal to offer. When selecting a PDB Team one should carefully consider the depth of similar project experience the team has, their knowledge of the project area and community, how many years the team and professionals have worked together and how many projects the architect and contractor have successfully delivered for their past clients. Deep experience and decades long relationships are essential to every successful project. If you have any questions regarding project delivery methods, please feel free to reach out to me.

My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered or lost a loved one during the pandemic, and I wish a happy, healthy New Year to all.

STEELE Architects ~ 2021 Projects

27th & Reed Market – Shell Buildings

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: 61853 SE 27th, Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 18,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Two shell building for future office or retail space in the SE 27th and Reed Commercial Development.

27th & Reed Market – Taco Shop & Chiropractor

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: 21163 Reed Market, Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 4,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Two tenant building for a Taco Shop in one suite and chiropractor clinic in the other.

143 Canal Apartments East

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: 3455 SW Canal Blvd., Redmond, OR

Sq Ft: 66,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Three 18-plex apartment buildings, one 12-plex apartment building.

143 Canal Apartments West

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: 3455 SW Canal Blvd., Redmond, OR

Sq Ft: 36,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Two 18-plex apartment buildings.

563 SW 13th Remodel

Project Owner: Ryan Robinson

Project Address: 563 SW 13th St., Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 4,500 sq. ft.

Contractor: Griffin Construction

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Remodel two retail suites on the ground floor with exterior façade and site improvements.

Anasazi House

Project Owner: Confidential

Project Address: St. George, Utah

Sq Ft: 3,250 sq. ft.

Estimated Completion Date: June 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Contemporary Pueblo style home located in Entrada in St. George, Utah nestled on a hill with 270-degree views; 24’ operable glass opens entire wall of great room to 1,600 sq. ft. plaza; highly sustainable and energy efficient design; xeriscape landscaping.

Battle Ground Senior Living Community

Project Owner: Undisclosed

Project Address: Battle Ground, Washington

Sq Ft: 115,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Undisclosed

Estimated Completion Date: 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: A new senior living community featuring 82 Assisted Living units and a 48-bed memory care with extensive amenities including exercise and yoga facilities, full-service salon, bistro and country store, theatre, game room, library, art studio, chapel, multiple lounges and wine bar and demonstration kitchen.

Black Diamond Lofts

Project Owner: 325 NW Arizona Ave LLC

Project Address: Bend, Oregon

Sq Ft: 35,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: KellCon

Estimated Completion Date: 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Luxury residential lofts above-ground floor commercial tenant suites.

Boone Ridge Retirement Community

Project Owner: Undisclosed

Project Address: Salem, Oregon

Sq Ft: 147,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Undisclosed

Estimated Completion Date: 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Upscale retirement community featuring 133 residential apartments with extensive amenities including pool, spa and sauna, state-of-the-art exercise and yoga facilities, full-service salon, bistro and country store, theatre, game room with duck-pin bowling and golf simulator, music room, library, art studio, chapel, multiple lounges, wine bar and demonstration kitchen. Additionally, the project features a full-service staff daycare facility with playground. Outside one can find extensive patios with water features, fire pits, seating areas, bocce court, putting green and exercise areas.

Brand X Rentals

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: 20755 Brinson Blvd., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 10,500 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Winter 2022-2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Construction equipment rentals warehousing and office.

Brian’s Cabinets Garage

Project Owner: Brian’s Cabinets

Project Address: 20780 Sockeye Pl., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 1,650 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Garage for vehicle storage.

Canal Mixed Use

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: 4270 SW Canal Blvd., Redmond, OR

Sq Ft: 28,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Four-story mixed use building with an occupiable rooftop. The building will include two floors of apartments, one floor of office space and a ground floor suitable for retail or small restaurant.

Cascade Lakes Brewery East

Project Owner: Cascade Lakes Brewery

Project Address: 21175 Reed Market Rd., Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 5,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Brewpub with both indoor and outdoor dining, patio, full bar as well as a rooftop bar.

Cascade Lakes Brewery Redmond Pavilion

Project Owner: Cascade Lakes Brewery

Project Address: 855 SW Seventh, Redmond, OR

Sq Ft: 800 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Covered outdoor pavilion and deck area.

Central Library

Architect Name: STEELE Associates & The Miller Hull Partnership

Project Owner: Deschutes Public Library

Project Address: Britta/Robal Rd.

Sq Ft: 100,000 +/- sq. ft.

Budget: $80,000,000 TBD

Contractor: Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company

Estimated Completion Date: 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: New Central Library to serve the citizens of Deschutes County.

275 NE 2nd St Warming & Cooling Shelter

Project Owner: City of Bend

Project Address: 275 NE Second St., Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 10,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Remodel existing warming/cooling shelter to add new commercial kitchen, new roof, new showrooms and ADA upgrades.

Division St Shelter

Project Owner: City of Bend

Project Address: 2346 NE Division St., Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 9,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Remodel old Bend Value Inn for transitional apartments for homeless relief working with NeighborImpact.

Compass Corner

Project Owner: Hotel Management, LLC.

Project Address: Lots 11-12, Compass Corner.

Sq Ft: 80,000+ sq. ft.

Contractor: Stilson Builders

Estimated Completion Date: 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: Four-story mixed use development. 63 apartments and 10,000 sq. ft. of retail/commercial space. 1 ½ levels of parking garage. 100+ parking spaces. Outdoor neighborhood plaza area.

Condon Elementary

Project Owner: Condon School District 25J

Project Address: 715 S Washington St., Condon, Oregon

Sq Ft: 17,247 sq. ft.

Budget: $6.3M

Contractor: Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company

Estimated Completion Date: June 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Six classrooms, gymnasium, locker rooms, commons, kitchen restrooms, storage, offices, site work and parking.

Deschutes County Master Plan

Project Owner: Deschutes County

Project Address: Deschutes County, OR

Sq Ft: TBD

Budget: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Provide building facility assessment services and create a plan for rectifying deficient items. Work also includes creating a future facility master expansion plan.

District 2 East – Building 3

Project Owner: Taylor Development & Brooks Resources

Project Address: 2723 NW Potts Ct., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 10,800 sq. ft.

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Leasable office space for future tenants.

Downtown Bend Library Renovation

Architect Name: STEELE Associates & The Miller Hull Partnership

Project Owner: Deschutes Public Library

Project Address: 600 NW Wall St., Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 34,000 +/- sq. ft.

Budget: $19,000,000+/- TBD

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: 2025

Brief Description/Amenities: Library renovation to serve the citizens of Bend and Deschutes County.

East Bend Library Renovation

Architect Name: STEELE Associates & The Miller Hull Partnership

Project Owner: Deschutes Public Library

Project Address: 62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 6,800 +/- sq. ft.

Budget: TBD

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: Library renovation to serve the citizens of Bend and Deschutes County.

Empire Cold Storage

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: 20755 Brinson Blvd., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 22,200 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Leasable cold storage and freezer storage for food and beverage.

Fallon Apartments

Project Owner: Outlaw Partners

Project Address: Fallon Dr., Bozeman, Montana

Sq Ft: 36,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Two 18-plex apartment buildings.

Halsey – Montessori

Project Owner: HGE, Inc.

Project Address: Portland, OR

Sq Ft: 10,000 sq. ft.

Budget: TBD

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Convert a two-story office building to a Montessori School. Work includes a complete seismic upgrade due to change of use and layout of classroom and administration spaces.

Jenkins Industrial Spec Bldg

Project Owner: Matt Jenkins

Project Address: NE Cooley Rd., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 15,150 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Speculative leasable light industrial space for future tenants.

La Pine Library Renovation

Architect Name: STEELE Associates & The Miller Hull Partnership

Project Owner: Deschutes Public Library

Project Address: 16425 First St., La Pine, OR 97739

Sq Ft: 8,000 +/- sq. ft.

Budget: $2,000,000+/- TBD

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Library renovation to serve the citizens of La Pine and Deschutes County.

Lot 601 Prineville

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: Commerce Ct., Prineville, OR

Sq Ft: 3,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Light industrial building and office.

Lot 700 & 701 Prineville

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: Empire Dr. Prineville, OR

Sq Ft: 18,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Two 9,000-square-foot light industrial buildings for future tenants.

Madras Gateway

Project Owner: Undisclosed

Project Address: Madras, Oregon

Sq Ft: 5,500 sq. ft.

Contractor: Undisclosed

Estimated Completion Date: 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Two upscale commercial retail buildings.

MidOregon Credit Union Madras Branch Tenant Improvement

Project Owner: MidOregon Credit Union

Project Address: Madras, OR

Sq Ft: 3,500 sq. ft.

Budget: TBD

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Expand existing parking lot, add a new covered drive through, reconfigure the building interior to expand the number of private offices and double the number of tellers.

MidOregon Credit Union Prineville Branch Tenant Improvement

Project Owner: MidOregon Credit Union

Project Address: Prineville, OR

Sq Ft: 3,500 sq. ft.

Budget: TBD

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Add a new covered drive through, reconfigure the building interior to expand the number of private offices and double the number of tellers.

Murphy Corner RV Park and Storage

Project Owner: Murphy Crossing LLC

Project Address: Bend, Oregon

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: 180-space RV park with community building including supply store, restrooms, showers, exercise room, offices, gathering room, laundry, outdoor pool and hot tub, basketball and pickleball courts.

No Bake Cookie

Project Owner: Dan Healy

Project Address: 20755 Brinson Blvd., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 16,200 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Production Bakery with warehouse and admin office areas.

ODOT — Coos County Maintenance Station – Phase I

Project Owner: Oregon Department of Transportation

Project Address: Coos Bay, OR

Sq Ft: 2,500 sq. ft.

Budget: $17,453,965

Contractor: Knife River Materials, South Coast

Estimated Completion Date: December 2025

Brief Description/Amenities: Develop a new 78-acre site and provide all utility stubs for future maintenance station buildings. Work includes the installation of a 1,150-square-foot generator building, 900-square-foot pumphouse, 300,000-gallon fire pond, 650-foot long x 40-foot high pile driven retaining wall, gabion basket retaining walls, septic system, detention ponds and prep for all future buildings.

ODOT – Ona Beach Maintenance Station

Project Owner: Oregon Department of Transportation

Project Address: Meacham, OR

Sq Ft: 18,000 sq. ft.

Budget: $40,000

Contractor: TBD

Brief Description/Amenities: Peer review of bid documents to determine constructability and to identify potential construction issues.

ODOT — Ona Beach Maintenance Station

Project Owner: Oregon Department of Transportation

Project Address: Newport, OR

Sq Ft: TBD

Budget: $1,200,000

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: December 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Facility upgrades to existing maintenance station to improve incident response. Work includes new exterior envelope, demolition of existing structure and MEP upgrades.

ODOT — Santiam Junction Generator Building

Project Owner: Oregon Department of Transportation

Project Address: Santiam Junction, OR

Sq Ft: 1,000 sq. ft.

Budget: TBD

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: TBD

Brief Description/Amenities: Replace existing generators and generator buildings with a new modern facility.

Oregon Vascular — Surgery & Extended Stay Facility

Project Owner: Oregon Vascular Specialist

Project Address: 1550 NE 27th, Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 7,800 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Two-story addition on to the south end of the existing building for a new ambulatory surgery center as well as an extended stay center for patient recovery.

Pacific Grove Senior Living Community

Project Owner: Undisclosed

Project Address: Forest Grove, Oregon

Sq Ft: 50,075 sq. ft.

Contractor: Undisclosed

Estimated Completion Date: 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Three-story addition to an existing senior living community comprising 24 new memory care units and 40 new assisted living units; and featuring a new dining room, exercise and wellness amenities and a theatre.

Rapids on Revere

Project Owner: Bend Rapids OZF Revere LLC

Project Address: 100 Revere Ave.

Sq Ft: 50,000-56,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: 20 townhomes with 15 ADU in a Share Court development.

Redmond Library

Architect Name: STEELE Associates & The Miller Hull Partnership

Project Owner: Deschutes Public Library

Project Address: 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond, OR 97756

Sq Ft: 35-40,000 +/- sq. ft.

Budget: $40,000,000+/- TBD

Contractor: Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company

Estimated Completion Date: 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: New replacement Library to serve the citizens of Redmond and Deschutes County.

Rudys Kitchen

Project Owner: Newport Market

Project Address: 778 NE 11th St., Redmond, OR

Sq Ft: 11,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: New commercial production kitchen for Newport Market.

Salmon Creek Memory Care

Project Owner: Confidential

Project Address: Vancouver, WA

Sq Ft: 40,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: 68-bed memory care facility. 40,000-square-foot, wood-framed, single-story on 4.6 acres. 60 parking spaces. Secured exterior courtyards.

Shevlin Wellness Building 8

Project Owner: Taylor Brooks LLC

Project Address: 2255 NW Shevlin Park Rd.

Sq Ft: 7,358 sq. ft.

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Two-suite medical office building — exam rooms, offices, restrooms, break rooms.

Shevlin Wellness Building 10

Project Owner: Taylor Brooks LLC

Project Address: 2225 NW Shevlin Park Rd.

Sq Ft: 4,743 sq. ft.

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Two-suite medical office building — exam rooms, offices, restrooms, break rooms.

Sisters Library Renovation

Architect Name: STEELE Associates & The Miller Hull Partnership

Project Owner: Deschutes Public Library

Project Address: 110 N Cedar St., Sisters, OR 97759

Sq Ft: 8,000 +/- sq. ft.

Budget: $2,000,000+/- TBD

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Library renovation to serve the citizens of Sisters and Deschutes County.

Sunriver Library Renovation

Architect Name: STEELE Associates & The Miller Hull Partnership

Project Owner: Deschutes Public Library

Project Address: 56855 Venture Ln., Sunriver, OR 97707

Sq Ft: 8,000 +/- sq. ft.

Budget: $2,000,000+/- TBD

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Library renovation to serve the citizens of Sunriver and Deschutes County.

The Eight

Project Owner: Arrowood Development

Project Address: 318 SW Bluff Dr.

Sq Ft: 2,300 sq. ft. per Unit

Estimated Completion Date: 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Four duplex townhomes for total of eight units. Three stories with two car garage, flex space, living level and bedroom level.

Three Peaks Industrial Lot 12

Project Owner: Kyle Helm

Project Address: 455 W Three Peaks Dr., Sisters, OR

Sq Ft: 15,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: New light industrial building with production area and office for lease.

Emigrant Creek IAFF

Project Owner: United States Forest Service (USFS)

Project Address: Hines, OR

Sq Ft: 15,000 sq. ft.

Budget: $4,500,000

Contractor: Griffin Construction

Estimated Completion Date: Winter 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: New USFS facility in Hines, OR.

Sisters Ranger District Compound

Project Owner: United States Forest Service (USFS)

Project Address: US-20 and S Pine St., 391 W Cascade Ave., Sisters, OR 97759

Sq Ft: Admin building: 13,300 sq. ft., storage building: 6,300 sq. ft.

Budget: $8,000,000

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Masterplan and new administration building to replace the old one, new storage building, improved parking areas and vehicle circulation, added site security, better pedestrian connectivity and interpretive kiosk.

Veterinary Referral Clinic and Emergency Center of Central Oregon (VRCCO)

Project Owner: VRCCO

Project Address: 20755 Brinson Blvd., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 26,000 sq. ft.

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2023

Brief Description/Amenities: Full animal hospital with veterinary clinic, emergency room, surgery, MRI, CT, X-ray, treatment areas, lab, pharmacy, oncology, dermatology, pathology, ortho, neurology, endo and more.

Wiley Creek Senior Living Community

Project Owner: Undisclosed

Project Address: Sweet Home, Oregon

Sq Ft: Memory care: 30,000 sq. ft., assisted living: 26,000 sq. ft., independent living: 5,300 sq. ft.

Contractor: Undisclosed

Estimated Completion Date: 2022

Brief Description/Amenities: Senior living community comprised of a 32-unit state-of-the-art stand-alone memory care facility; a 23-unit assisted living addition to an existing facility featuring a new commercial kitchen, dining room, exercise and wellness amenities and a theatre, and a tri-plex cottage for independent living.