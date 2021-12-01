Are you someone who is confused about ongoing investment trends? Do you also come across lots of posts about cryptocurrency on social media and could not conclude about the same? If yes, you have landed in the right place. Here we have all your queries answered about the Pros and Cons of cryptocurrency.

We are here to guide you in making your decision whether to invest in this globally trending currency. Before diving into the advantages and disadvantages, let’s understand investment in digital currency.

What is cryptocurrency :

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is globally accepted and managed by blockchain technology. You can trade this currency in exchange for services and goods. Among different types of crypto, the most popular is bitcoin.

You must have heard somewhere in the news, many celebrities and even big brands are accepting crypto in form of payment.

So, here is the most important question that arises

Why is cryptocurrency popular?

As mentioned earlier, crypto is mainly a globally accepted currency. Many globally recognized investors like Elon Musk promoted this on his social media handles. Ongoing trends about crypto promise big profit with less risk, and it is one major factor for its popularity.

According to some finance Gurus, crypto has a bright future in investment and can also affect inflation in the long run.

Pros and Cons of Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has its own set of advantages and disadvantages, but Pros seem to overpower cons in many terms. If you are keen to invest in crypto, you need to understand and analyze these Pros and Cons.

Pros of cryptocurrency

This digital currency has many advantages over other available payment methods. This is more secure, gives more profit and what not. Every day, we come across many stories of financial scams by using credit/debit cards, UPI, and online banking. Cryptocurrency gives assurance against these scams as you can easily make payments within seconds.

You also do not need to disclose your identity or information while using cryptocurrency. In other payment methods, we share some of our private information with others. This simply makes us vulnerable to the financial scams going around.

Cryptocurrency has seen major profitable trends. Nowadays, it is considered as somehow the best kind of investment. You can easily and Instantly invest in bitcoin and can expect good profit rates.

Cons of cryptocurrency

With many advantages, cryptocurrency too has some sort of undeniable disadvantages. Keep these cons in your mind before making any decision about investing in bitcoin.

This is a globally accepted digital currency and getting recognition lately. Unlike other currencies, there is no legal authority to keep a check on this. Some countries are taking measures to look into the system but still, bitcoin does not have any systematic legal authority.

The absence of legal authority makes the situation a bit untrustworthy if any kind of scam or fraud happens to the user. There is no one to take charge of the mishap, you cannot even go to some regulatory bodies to raise a complaint. In short, you have to be the ultimate risk-taker. To overcome the chances of these kinds of problems, try using trusted wallets. The wallets are popular among users and have a good reputation and reviews.

Cryptocurrency also involves a high loss risk. You can also check recent trends where we have had a big fall in the crypto market. This is a globally accepted and recognized trend with many speculations but in the meantime. We cannot deny that this can not immediately replace our other currencies which have been tried and tested for so long.

Conclusion

In this article, we have provided you with our analysis and facts about cryptocurrency. We need to understand, this will take much time to be reliable like other currencies. It has many impressive pros and also some lesser-known cons.

Investing in cryptocurrency needs knowledge about market growth. Before making any decision about investing, do proper research then only come to any conclusion.