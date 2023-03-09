Puffin Drinkwear Ranks No. 8 on Inc. Magazine’s List of Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(Photo courtesy of Puffin Drinkwear)

Inc. Magazine revealed that Puffin Drinkwear ranked No. 8 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List- a ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy, generating sustainable growth and jobs.

Puffin Drinkwear, a line of personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, has increased annual recurring revenues while expanding its product offering with more than 50 new SKUs and updating its technology. The brand expanded its retail extension to Bass Pro Shop, Scheels, Cabela’s, Dillards, L.L. Bean and Public Lands. In addition, the company also hired Scott Allan, former CEO of Hydro Flask and leader in the outdoor industry for 25 years, as interim CEO.

“The Puffin team is proud of the rapid growth these past few years powered by the special connection consumers have with our can coolers,” said Puffin Drinkwear Founder Tyrone Hazen. “This ranking continues to show our stance in the outdoor industry, and we have even more designs launching spring 2023 and fall 2023.”

Puffin Drinkwear, along with the other 184 honorees, showed a remarkable growth rate of approximately 559 percent between 2019 and 2021. Puffin Drinkwear ranked alongside national corporations including Zappos, Under Armour, Jamba Juice and Timberland.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianik, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.

Puffin Drinkwear, a line of personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, launched in 2019 on a mission to do good and have fun together. The Oregon-based company quickly gained traction online and in retail, now on shelves at over 4,000 stores throughout the United States and Canada, including R.E.I., Bass Pro Shop, L.L. Bean, Williams Sonoma and Public Lands.

puffindrinkwear.com • Instagram: @puffndrinkwear