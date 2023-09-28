“Purple Party” Fundraising & Awareness Event for Saving Grace at Somewhere That’s Green 

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening of art, entertainment, and community support as the annual “Purple Party” takes center stage on October 6 at Somewhere That’s Green. This vibrant event is dedicated to raising funds for local nonprofit organization, Saving Grace, while providing attendees with a night of artistic inspiration, local deliciousness, and lively entertainment. Saving Grace is putting on the event to raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, hence the color theme, purple.

Saving Grace offers safety, hope, and healing to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and stalking and engages Central Oregon to build life free from violence. Survivors have access to our 24-hour helpline, free and confidential counseling services, legal and court advocacy, shelter, safety planning, and more.

The Purple Party promises an array of enchanting experiences for guests to enjoy throughout the evening. As attendees step into a world bathed in purple, they’ll be greeted by a variety of art vendors, savory bites to sweet treats from local businesses and for those seeking to quench their thirst, a specialty purple cocktail awaits, crafted exclusively for the event. In addition, a selection of craft beer and fine wines will be available, ensuring that everyone finds a drink suited for them.

The beats will be pumping all night long thanks to Dustin Riley who will set the mood and liven up the night. And to add an extra dose of fabulousness to the night, The Greenhouse Cabaret drag queens will be gracing the event with captivating mini performances, spreading laughter, joy, and empowerment.

“We encourage all attendees to dress in their most stylish shades of purple,” says Cassi MacQueen, Saving Grace’s executive director. “Whether you’re wearing a full violet ensemble or a subtle lavender accent, your presence will contribute to raising awareness of Domestic Violence and vital funds for survivors. This is a chance for the community to come together and shine a light on an issue that impacts thousands of Central Oregonians each year.”

But beyond the art, snacks, and entertainment, the heart of the event lies in its purpose. All proceeds from the Purple Party will go directly to support Saving Grace. By attending the event, guests are not only treating themselves to a night of fun but also making a positive impact in the lives of survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of an incredible evening that combines celebration, community, and compassion. Join us on October 6th at Somewhere That’s Green for the Purple Party and let’s paint the town purple for a cause worth celebrating.

Event Details:

Date: October 6

Time: 6:30-9pm

Tickets: $35 at thegreenhousecabaret.com/boxoffice

Location: Somewhere That’s Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend

Dress Code: Shades of Purple

saving-grace.org