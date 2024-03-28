Put AI to Work for You — Start Your Career in IT

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)

Equip your employees and your business with the transformative power of generative AI through our engaging workshop. In the fast-paced, competitive business world, maintaining an innovative edge is crucial for attracting top talent and, consequently, customers. Generative AI is a game-changer set to redefine the way we work. Our compact workshop introduces you to the necessary knowledge and practical skills to harness AI’s power in your professional environment. Learn how AI can enhance human interaction, boost productivity, and unlock potential for task automation. Get hands-on experience with basic AI prompts to streamline your workplace processes. This workshop offers a practical guide to leveraging AI’s capabilities in a professional setting. Give your business the AI advantage today!

Instructor: Carly Pomeroy

Friday, April 19 | 10am-12pm

$49

Bend Campus

In the ever-evolving business landscape, staying ahead means embracing and integrating cutting-edge technologies. ChatGPT, a groundbreaking generative AI, offers unparalleled opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and competitive advantage. This intensive workshop is crafted to provide you with advanced insights and practical skills to leverage ChatGPT for strategic business transformation. From automating routine tasks to enhancing customer interactions and driving creativity, discover how ChatGPT can be your ally in building a future-proof workforce and fostering organizational growth.

Instructor: Justin Coats

Wednesdays, May 1, 8 and 15 | 3-4:30pm | Redmond

Mondays, May 6, 13 and 20 | 3-4:30pm | Bend

Daily, May 21, 22 and 23 | 3-4:30pm | Redmond

$199

Start Your Career in IT!

First 10 registered receive $700 off

Registration deadline is April 17

Embark on your IT journey with our CompTIA A+ Essentials course, the ideal starting point for aspiring IT professionals. This comprehensive course is meticulously crafted to prepare you for the CompTIA A+ certification, encompassing both the Core 1 (220-1101) and Core 2 (220-1102) exams. Achieving A+ certification signifies a robust understanding of the fundamentals of IT, opening doors to a range of job opportunities such as service desk analyst, technical support specialist, and desktop support administrator, among others.

Upon completion, participants will receive a non-credit training certificate in CompTIA A+ Exam Preparation, signifying their readiness to tackle the certification exams. Please note, the exam fees are not included in the course. Ideal candidates include those holding the CompTIA ITF Certification, or individuals with equivalent IT work experience. Basic skills such as using a computer, navigating the internet, recognizing computer components, installing software, and configuring network connections are recommended prior to enrollment.

Wednesdays, April 24 to June 26 | 5:30-8:30pm

$1,650 $950 for first 10 registered

Bend Classroom and Online

