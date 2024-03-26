Randy Travis & Wife Mary to Share Inspirational Stroke Story in Central Oregon to Benefit Stroke Awareness Oregon

Stroke Awareness Oregon is honored to present an uplifting evening with Country Music and Grammy Awards winner Randy Travis and his wife, Mary on Monday, May 13 at Westside Church in Bend. After Randy’s life-changing stroke in 2013, the couple will share their powerful story of loss, hope, faith and resilience to raise funds for Stroke Awareness Oregon.

This is not a concert, but rather an inspirational experience hearing directly from Randy and Mary Travis about their personal journey. The event will begin at 7pm with opening music from local rock band Soul Benders led by Steve Boatright, who has toured with renowned acts like Santana, Stevie Nicks and Chuck Berry.

A special highlight of the evening will be a live auction of a Breedlove guitar autographed by the Travis’. Doors open at 6pm.

“We are truly honored to have Randy and Mary Travis join us and share their incredible story of determination and courage after Randy’s stroke,” said Carol Stiles, interim executive director of Stroke Awareness Oregon. “Their philanthropy and advocacy further our mission to educate about stroke prevention and provide support for survivors.”

Randy Travis is a country music icon with 22 number-one hits, six number-one albums, and over 25 million records sold. After his stroke in 2013 left him unable to speak or walk, he spent years in intensive therapy regaining skills. Now he and Mary travel to inspire others impacted by stroke.

Tickets go on sale April 1 at strokeawarenessoregon.org:

General Admission: $40

Premier Seating: $100

Purchases are tax deductible

Sponsorship opportunities available

Contact Stroke Awareness Oregon at 541-323-5641 for more details. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s educational programs and services.

About Stroke Awareness Oregon:

Stroke Awareness Oregon(a local nonprofit) exists to minimize death and disability from stroke through prevention education and to support the best life possible for stroke warriors and their loved ones.

strokeawarenessoregon.org • 541-323-5641