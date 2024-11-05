Ready to Start Your Business?

Starting a new business can feel overwhelming. Are you legally set up and properly licensed? Do you know the right steps to secure funding and insurance?

In this workshop, you’ll learn how to:

Choose the best business entity for your needs

License your business in Washington state

Select the right insurance for your business

Search options for financing and how to apply

This workshop will be led by SCORE Business Mentor Jack Stiegler, who has over 20 years of experience helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their businesses.

Successfully Starting a New Business in Washington

November 9 | 9am

Free

Register Here

score.org