Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Ready to Start Your Business?

Ready to Start Your Business?

0
By on E-Headlines

Starting a new business can feel overwhelming. Are you legally set up and properly licensed? Do you know the right steps to secure funding and insurance?

In this workshop, you’ll learn how to:

  • Choose the best business entity for your needs
  • License your business in Washington state
  • Select the right insurance for your business
  • Search options for financing and how to apply

This workshop will be led by SCORE Business Mentor Jack Stiegler, who has over 20 years of experience helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their businesses.

Successfully Starting a New Business in Washington
November 9 | 9am
Free
Register Here

Don’t Miss It!

Check Out All Upcoming, No-Cost Workshops!

score.org

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply