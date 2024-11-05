Ready to Start Your Business?

Starting a new business can feel overwhelming. Are you legally set up and properly licensed? Do you know the right steps to secure funding and insurance?
In this workshop, you’ll learn how to:
- Choose the best business entity for your needs
- License your business in Washington state
- Select the right insurance for your business
- Search options for financing and how to apply
This workshop will be led by SCORE Business Mentor Jack Stiegler, who has over 20 years of experience helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their businesses.
Successfully Starting a New Business in Washington
November 9 | 9am
Free
Register Here
