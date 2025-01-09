Real Estate & Property Manager License Exam Prep Courses

Real Estate and Property Manager

Prepare for the Oregon Real Estate Broker’s License Exam in just 10 weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) requirement. You must complete a total of 150 hours of study throughout the course between weekly sessions and online studies. Plan on spending 15 hours (or more) each week completing online home study in addition to attending evening classes.

Real Estate Broker License Exam Preparation

Tuesdays, January 14 through March 18

6-9pm; $695

Online Zoom

Prepare for the Oregon Property Manager License Exam in just seven weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) education requirement, covering the role of property managers, tenant relations, fair housing, lease agreement and more. You must complete a total of 60 hours of study throughout the course between weekly sessions and online studies. Plan on spending 6-8 hours (or more) each week completing online home study in addition to attending evening classes.

Property Manager License Exam Prep

Tuesdays, January 21 to March 4

6-8pm; $629

Online Zoom

New Workshop: Kick Off the New Year with Purpose!

Kick off the new year with purpose and momentum! This professional coaching workshop is designed for ambitious professionals and aspiring leaders ready to elevate their careers, set impactful goals, and achieve meaningful growth. This immersive experience will help you unlock awareness, clarify your objectives, and equip you with actionable strategies to make the upcoming year your most productive yet.

Through reflection, actionable strategies, and leadership insights, you’ll leave with a clear vision, practical tools, and the confidence to make this year unlike any other.

Reflect and Reimagine Workshop

Saturday, January 11

9am-3pm; $200

COCC Bend Campus

