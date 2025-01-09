Real Estate & Property Manager License Exam Prep Courses

Real Estate and Property Manager
License Exam Prep
Real Estate Broker License Exam Preparation
Prepare for the Oregon Real Estate Broker’s License Exam in just 10 weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) requirement. You must complete a total of 150 hours of study throughout the course between weekly sessions and online studies. Plan on spending 15 hours (or more) each week completing online home study in addition to attending evening classes.
Tuesdays, January 14 through March 18
6-9pm; $695
Online Zoom
Property Manager License Exam Prep
Prepare for the Oregon Property Manager License Exam in just seven weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) education requirement, covering the role of property managers, tenant relations, fair housing, lease agreement and more. You must complete a total of 60 hours of study throughout the course between weekly sessions and online studies. Plan on spending 6-8 hours (or more) each week completing online home study in addition to attending evening classes.
Tuesdays, January 21 to March 4
6-8pm; $629
Online Zoom
New Workshop: Kick Off the New Year with Purpose!
Reflect and Reimagine Workshop
Kick off the new year with purpose and momentum! This professional coaching workshop is designed for ambitious professionals and aspiring leaders ready to elevate their careers, set impactful goals, and achieve meaningful growth. This immersive experience will help you unlock awareness, clarify your objectives, and equip you with actionable strategies to make the upcoming year your most productive yet.
Through reflection, actionable strategies, and leadership insights, you’ll leave with a clear vision, practical tools, and the confidence to make this year unlike any other.
Reflect and Reimagine Workshop
Saturday, January 11
9am-3pm; $200
COCC Bend Campus
