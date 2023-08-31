Realty One Group Discovery Unveils Discover the Adventure

Realty One Group Discovery, a fast-growing Central Oregon real estate company dedicated to fostering community, growth, and shared success, is thrilled to announce an exhilarating adventure-themed celebration in honor of their second anniversary. The event, aptly titled Discover the Adventure, promises an unforgettable evening of excitement, camaraderie and exploration in Bend, on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Mark your calendars for this epic occasion!

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 4-7pm

Location: 185 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Suite 201, Bend, Oregon 97702

The Discover the Adventure anniversary party encapsulates the spirit of discovery that Realty One Group Discovery has come to symbolize. Embracing the essence of their tagline “Discover The One,” this event embodies the journey of exploration and growth that has deﬁned their remarkable two-year journey here in the outdoor and adventure sport mecca that is Central Oregon.

Prepare to be captivated by an array of thrilling attractions:

Live Band: The eclectic blend of folk, blues, and country music of Opal Springs Band will be there to enchant us with their melodic tales of the high desert life.

S'mores Roasting Station: Delight your taste buds with gooey marshmallows and chocolate delights while gathering around the campﬁre for warm camaraderie.

Axe Throwing: Tap into your inner lumberjack and experience the exhilaration of axe throwing in a safe and controlled environment courtesy of Bend Axe Throwing.

Acme Hot Dog Co: Savor the ﬂavors of delectable hot dogs from the renowned Acme hot dog stand, offering a fun twist on the typical camping culinary experience.

Limited Bar: Quench your thirst with a selection of beverages from the limited bar, providing a range of options to enhance your celebration.

Adventure Prize Packages: Seize the chance to win exhilarating prizes that resonate with your inner adventurer and mirror the remarkable journey of Realty One Group Discovery and everything that Central Oregon has to offer.

50/50 Raﬄe: Test your luck for an opportunity to win big while contributing to a noble cause.

The event serves as a fundraiser, with all proceeds beneﬁting Thrive Central Oregon, a commendable organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals and families in the area.

EveryONE is invited to share in this celebration of unity and shared experiences. Realty One Group Discovery extends a warm invitation to community members, colleagues, friends and family to come together for a night of connection and adventure.

As part of the festivities, attendees are encouraged to use the hashtag #DiscoverTheAdventure across social media platforms. Realty One Group Discovery invites its community to help generate buzz and excitement for this monumental event.

“We’re elated to commemorate two years of growth, partnership, and discovery in the heart of Bend,” states husband and wife owners Jeremy and Jenelle McCleary at Realty One Group Discovery. “This event mirrors our commitment to unity, adventure and shared success.”

About Realty One Group Discovery:

Realty One Group Discovery is an up and coming modern lifestyle real estate company dedicated to cultivating community, growth, and shared accomplishments. With a resolute commitment to discovery, their journey has yielded two years of remarkable achievements in Bend and beyond.

JoinROGDiscovery.com