Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Notable commercial transactions recently closed.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, Bruce Churchill, and Grant Schultz, CCIM represented the landlord, Taylor Development, LLC, in the lease of a 4,455 SF retail suite located at 549 NW York Drive in Bend. Compass Commercial brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, Jay Lyons, and Eli Harrison represented the tenant, Rafters Recreation Club, Inc.

Brokers Peter May, CCIM, Russell Huntamer, CCIM and Eli Harrison with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, Rosemarie Byram Rev Trust, in the sale of 378 NE Greenwood Avenue in Bend, the former Breakfast Club. The 1,236 SF restaurant building sold for $857,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM and Grant Schultz, CCIM represented the landlord, Midway Leasing, LLC, in the lease of a 2,506 SF retail space at the new Midway development at 575 SE 9th Street in Bend.

Brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM and Eli Harrison with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer, Best Care Treatment Services, in the acquisition of a 1-acre parcel located at 996 NW Madras Highway in Prineville. The commercial land sold for $275,000.