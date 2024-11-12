Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Notable commercial transactions recently closed.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Graham Dent, SIOR and Terry O’Neil represented the landlord, Robinson Family Investments, LLC, and the tenant, Giant Loop, LLC, in the lease of a 4,680 SF retail suite located at 563 SW 13th Street in Bend.

Brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR and Grant Schultz, CCIM with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, MWC E, LLC, in the lease of a 3,477 SF office suite located at 745 NW Mount Washington Drive in Bend. Lyons also represented the tenant, Miller & Hopp Attorneys at Law.