Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Notable commercial transactions recently closed.

Jenn Limoges, CCIM, NAI Cascade, represented the Landlord and Tenant in leasing +/-2,734 SF of retail space at 405 NW Third St in Prineville.

Jeff Reed, NAI Cascade, represented the seller in the disposition of a net-leased, 5,616 SF building on 1.57 AC offering additional development land. This Prineville property closed at $1,075,000.

Jenn Limoges, CCIM, NAI Cascade, represented the Sublessor in subleasing +/-5,335 SF of flex/office space at 160 SW Scalehouse Lp in Bend.

Walt Ramage, NAI Cascade, represented the Landlord in leasing +/-1,641 SF of industrial/flex space at 68290 Peerless Ct in Bend.

Walt Ramage, NAI Cascade, represented the Landlord and Tenant in leasing +/- 2,000 SF of industrial space to Sparkle Cleaning Service at 920 SE Textron Dr in Bend.