Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Notable commercial transactions recently closed.

Brokers Peter May, CCIM, Russell Huntamer, CCIM, Eli Harrison, and Emilio Tiscareno with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented both the tenant, Blade and Barrel Barbershop, and the landlord, RPP Bend I, LLC, in the lease of a 1,087 SF retail property at Bend River Promenade.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, Russell Huntamer, CCIM, and Eli Harrison represented the landlord, 360 Bond Holding LLC, in the lease of a Bend office space. Lyons also represented the tenant, Morrison-Maierle, Inc., in this 9,376 SF lease at 360 SW Bond Street.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, and Grant Schultz, CCIM, represented both the tenant and landlord in the lease of a retail suite at 1119 NW Ochoa Drive in Bend. This 674 SF space was leased to Anna Salon, LLC.

Peter May, CCIM, Dan Kemp, CCIM, Emilio Tiscareno, and Pat Kesgard, CCIM, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the seller, 50 SW Division LLC, in the sale of an 8,816 SF building at 50 SW Division Street in Bend. The retail property sits on a total of 1.57 AC and sold for $4,400,000.

Brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, Russell Huntamer, CCIM, and Eli Harrison with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented both the tenant and the landlord in the lease of a retail suite at Nolan Town Center in Redmond. The 1,300 SF suite was leased to Chemically Dependent Salon and the landlord is Mt. Nolan, LLC.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, and Grant Schultz, CCIM, represented the landlord, Ct Woodward Properties, LLC, in the lease of an office suite at 1550 NE Williamson Boulevard in Bend. Schultz also represented the tenant, Oregon On-Site Drug Testing, LLC, who will be taking over the 3,368 SF space.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Luke Ross, Russell Huntamer, CCIM, and Eli Harrison represented both the landlord, VISCOM LLC, and the tenant in the lease of a 1,271 SF office suite in Bend. The suite was leased to Project Recover, Inc. at 803 SW Industrial Way.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Kristie Schmitt, CCIM, and Pat Kesgard, CCIM, represented both tenant and landlord in the lease of a 5,050 SF Bend industrial space located at 1125 NE 2nd Street. The tenant is Funky Fauna Artisan Ales and the landlords are Dennis & Norma Jean Thompson Trust.

Robert Raimondi, CCIM, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the sellers, William & Elizabeth Muzio, in the $260,000 sale of an .03 AC industrial air hangar at Bend’s Municipal Airport.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Kristie Schmitt, CCIM, and Pat Kesgard, CCIM, represented the landlord in the lease of a 794 SF office suite. The suite is located at 404 SW Columbia Street in Bend.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Bruce Churchill represented the landlord, River Bend Investors I, LLC, in the lease of a 42,920 SF office space at 501 SW Hill Street in Bend. Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, represented the tenant.