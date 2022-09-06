Redmond Kiwanis to Celebrate R’Oktoberfest September 17 at Wild Ride

(Chris Richie, incoming Kiwanis president, monitors contestants in the stein hoist at the Kiwanis R’Oktoberfest at Wild Ride in 2021 | Photo courtesy of Redmond Kiwanis)

The 14th annual Redmond Kiwanis R’Oktoberfest Celebration will be rock’n Downtown Redmond on Saturday, September 17, at Wild Ride Brewing on Fifth Street from 12-10pm.

The Kiwanis version is heavier on the rock and local fare and only slightly inspired by the cuisine and beverages compared to the original style of Oktoberfest, hence the name R’Oktoberfest! Admission is free.

More than 25 craft beers and ciders will be on tap at the family-friendly event.

Energy Youth Basketball, the event beneficiary, will coordinate the children’s activities including bouncy houses, hoop shooting, cornhole and face painting.

Live music will be provided by the Mark Mobley Band from 12:30-3:30pm, and Cheyenne West and Silverado will perform from 6-9:30pm.

Other entertainment includes a grain toss and stein hoisting for adults.

The silent auction will go online again this year to support Kiwanis youth projects in the Redmond community including; scholarships, Jericho Backpacks and Camp Sunrise.

Energy Youth Basketball Club (EYBC) is a nonprofit organization designed to provide all first- through eighth-grade girls and boys in the greater Redmond community with an opportunity to develop solid basketball skills and teach character-based life skills through sports.

EYBC is a completely volunteer-based organization made up of invested community members who have extensive backgrounds in basketball and youth athletics.

The leagues, teams and development opportunities will be professional, positive and designed to elevate each child’s joy of the game and skills. Learn more and register your child for the upcoming season at energyhoopclub.com.

redmondkiwanis.org