Redmond Kiwanis to Launch See’s Candy Sales for Holidays

The See’s Candy has arrived, and the Kiwanis sales campaign will begin Thanksgiving weekend.

The campaign will be event-oriented this year with Kiwanis members going to where crowds are gathering for Christmas season happenings.

The first thrust will be the Holiday Markets coordinated by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce at Centennial Park.

Kiwanians will be on hand for the tree lighting after the Christmas parade on Saturday after staffing the kiosk from 10am to 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays for the next three weekends.

Redmond Kiwanis members will also venture to Bend for the tree lighting at Northwest Crossing on November 30.

Other Redmond events covered will include the chamber’s coffee clatter on Friday, December 1, at Wild Ride and the First Friday Art Walk that evening at the Harcourt’s Real Estate Office, and again the next day at the Sip and Shop at Wild Ride Brewing.

See’s Candy is available in a variety of combinations for $29 per pound. Some assortments start at $11.

