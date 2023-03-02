Tickets for the 17th Annual Redmond Kiwanis Vintner’s Dinner and Auction are available via PayPal on the Redmond Kiwanis website: RedmondKiwanis.org.

The event will be at St. Thomas Catholic Church.

Melrose Vineyards from Roseburg will be the presenting winery for the five-course, wine-paired meal catered by Core Catering of Bend. Diners will have a choice of three entrees, beef, salmon or vegetarian.

Tickets are $95 each, or $1,250 for corporate tables of eight. The dinner is the largest fundraiser for the service club’s youth projects. Other sponsorships are also available.

The major beneficiary of the event will be the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District. Proceeds will be designated as operating funds for the new pool and recreation center approved by voters in November.

Menu for Vintner’s Dinner:

Passed hors d’oeuvres: Bacon-wrapped sea scallop, Italian sausage and artichoke-stuffed mushrooms, and heirloom tomato bruschetta.

Plated appetizer: Crispy potato cake with apple-pear chutney.

Salad: Roquefort-acadian mix with onions, peppers and tomatoes.

Entrée`s: Your choice of: Beef tenderloin chateaubriand, crispy skin salmon or grilled vegetable terrine; served with grilled asparagus and marbled mashed potatoes.

Dessert: Flourless chocolate torte with grand marnier cream and macerated berries.

