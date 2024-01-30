Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch to Present Inaugural State of the City Address

The State of the City address will reflect on the past year, celebrating achievements, and highlight Mayor and City Council key initiatives for 2024. Additionally, Mayor Fitch will provide an overview of city priorities ranging from infrastructure, public safety, affordable housing, and long-range planning efforts to fostering co-operative partnerships and water conservation initiatives.

This is the first year the State of the City has been hosted at Redmond City Hall.

The State of the City address will stream live on the city’s website at redmondoregon.gov. A recording will also be available for on-demand viewing.

AGENDA:

9:30am — Doors open

10am — Mayor Fitch will begin his address

10:30/10:45am — Mayor Q & A with audience

Thursday, February 1, 2024

10am

Redmond City Hall – Civic Room 208

411 SW Ninth Street, Redmond

Event is open to the public and free to attend

redmondoregon.gov