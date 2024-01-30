Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch to Present Inaugural State of the City Address

The State of the City address will reflect on the past year, celebrating achievements, and highlight Mayor and City Council key initiatives for 2024. Additionally, Mayor Fitch will provide an overview of city priorities ranging from infrastructure, public safety, affordable housing, and long-range planning efforts to fostering co-operative partnerships and water conservation initiatives.
This is the first year the State of the City has been hosted at Redmond City Hall.
The State of the City address will stream live on the city’s website at redmondoregon.gov. A recording will also be available for on-demand viewing.
AGENDA:
9:30am — Doors open
10am — Mayor Fitch will begin his address
10:30/10:45am — Mayor Q & A with audience
Thursday, February 1, 2024
10am
Redmond City Hall – Civic Room 208
411 SW Ninth Street, Redmond
Event is open to the public and free to attend