Redmond Proficiency Academy to Participate in Statewide Oregon College Application Week October 19-23

(Photo | Courtesy of Redmond Proficiency Academy)

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) will join more than 100 high schools and community-based organizations around the state in hosting Oregon College Application Week from October 19-23. This year’s activities will be conducted entirely virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The goal of the week is to assist all seniors as they apply to some type of postsecondary educational option, including certificate programs, two-year degree programs and four-year degree programs.



The RPA High School counseling team will hold virtual office hours over Zoom from 10am-2pm each day, providing information, support and guidance in all aspects of the college application process.

College Application Week topics will include information sessions on the Common App, an undergraduate college admission application that applicants may use to apply to colleges and universities throughout the United States, college essay writing workshops, college application workshops, scholarship and financial aid information, virtual college visitations and open drop-in time to meet with counselors and staff for one-on-one support and questions.

The RPA counseling team will host a financial aid information session led by Malissa Hice with Central Oregon Community College and Zola Nkansah from OSU-Cascades on Thursday, October 22 at 6pm. The event will include pre-recorded information sessions in English and Spanish as well as a question-and-answer portion. Topics will include covering college costs, types and sources of financial aid, completing the FAFSA or ORSAA, understanding your award, maintaining award eligibility and searching and applying for scholarships.

College Application Week participants will automatically be enrolled in daily drawings for prizes to help with college preparation.

The College Application Week full schedule with the Zoom link is available here: bit.ly/CAWSchedule.

For questions about the college application process, please contact RPA counselors Sydney Stringer at sydney_stringer@rpacademy.org or Justin Calbreath at justin_calbreath@rpacademy.org.

rpacademy.org